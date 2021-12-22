2021 December 22 14:12

GC Rieber Shipping sells Polar Onyx

GC Rieber Shipping has entered into an agreement to sell the SURF / Construction Vessel Polar Onyx, built at Ulstein Verft in 2014. The sale includes the VLS tower onboard the vessel, according to the company's release.

The buyer is offshore wind service conglomerate Dong Fang Offshore Co., Ltd, and Hung Hua Construction Co., Ltd. Delivery is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022.

The sale will result in a positive liquidity effect of approximately USD 20 million after repayment of the vessel`s outstanding debt. Due to the sale, an impairment of approximately USD 3 million for Polar Onyx is expected to be recognized as per 31 December 2021.

GC Rieber Shipping will continue to pursue its strategy as a shipowner and project-house with focus on developing profitable and sustainable maritime projects.

About GC Rieber Shipping:

GC Rieber Shipping is a shipowner and project-house with focus on developing profitable and sustainable maritime projects.



