2021 December 22 13:42

MEYER WERFT hands over AIDAcosma as second cruise ship in 2021

MEYER WERFT today handed over the AIDAcosma to AIDA Cruises, successfully delivering a new cruise ship for the fourth time since the pandemic began, according to the company's release.



The AIDAcosma is already the ninth ship MEYER WERFT has built for AIDA Cruises. Like its sister ship AIDAnova, the ship features low-emission LNG propulsion. In 2018, the AIDAnova was the world's first cruise ship with this innovative propulsion system.

MEYER WERFT's order book now includes eight cruise ships for international customers until 2025, as well as an apartment ship for Ocean Residences, the construction of which is still subject to financing.