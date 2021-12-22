2021 December 22 12:00

New container yard put into operation in Vostochny Port

Image source: Nakhodka Customs

Nakhodka Customs says a new yard for handling containers delivered by seaborne transport has been opened in the area of its activities.



According to Konstantin Bondarev, head of Nakhodka Customs, the new container yard is intended to solve the problem of container congestion in Vostochny Port, to facilitate container unloading and shipment without affecting the efficiency of customs control.



Congestion at Vostochny Port should be attributed to a 30-pct increase of container inflow compared to the year of 2020.



Reportedly, that was caused by rerouting of Asia products bound for Russia and Europe. The route via Vostochny Port lets reduce the delivery time and minimize transportation rates.



In 2021, inflow of containers to Vostochny Port exceeded 170,000 units.



According to Vostochny Port JSC, container flow via the new yard is expected to total some 70,000 units.