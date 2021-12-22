  • Home
  • 2021 December 22 11:04

    Semco Maritime opens new business line for HVDC projects in Offshore Wind

    Semco Maritime is opening a business line that will focus on providing engineering studies, EPC services and offshore service and maintenance to the growing HVDC offshore transmission market, according to the company's release.

    “We have participated in a few HVDC projects already over the past years and have found a close match to our existing team capabilities and strengths, so we look forward to making a difference for these large offshore transmission projects with our safe, reliable, sustainable and cost-efficient solutions”, says Tommy Flindt, Director of Engineering & Technology in Semco Maritime’s Renewables Division.

    Semco Maritime is investing in a dedicated team to ensure this mission has the right focus and attention and this will be fronted by Marcel Konietzko, Senior HVDC Technical Manager.

    “We will be engaging with all the stakeholders in the offshore HVDC market such as the owners, fabrication yards, engineering firms, technology providers and will seek to integrate where our team can make a difference. We already made a huge difference for HVAC offshore projects, now we aspire to do the same for HVDC”, says Marcel.

