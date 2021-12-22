2021 December 22 10:21

MABUX: Sharp upward price reversal is expected on Global bunker market on Dec 22

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued slight downward movement on December 21:



380 HSFO / USD/MT – 468.31 (-1.89)

VLSFO / USD/MT – 597.61 (-3.64)

MGO / USD/MT – 710.06 (-6.32)



Correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark) returned the 380 HSFO fuel grade to overcharge zone on December 21 at three out of four ports, with the exception of Singapore, where this fuel was underpriced by $ 1 (minus $ 14 the day before). In other ports, the overcharge margins were: in Rotterdam - plus $ 21 (plus $ 2), in Fujairah - plus $ 2 (minus $ 12) and in Houston - plus $ 22 (minus $ 6). Ratio changes during the day turned out to be quite significant, including an increase of overpricing in Rotterdam and Houston by 19 and 16 points, respectively.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remains significantly overvalued on December 21 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 30 (plus $ 20 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 72 (plus $ 60), in Fujairah - plus $ 73 (plus $ 59) and in Houston plus $ 36 (plus $ 18). The most significant overcharge levels of this fuel grade are registered in Singapore and Fujairah.



As for MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, this fuel also went over to the overcharge zone on December 21 at three out of four ports selected: in Singapore - plus $ 10 (minus $ 27 the day before), in Fujairah - plus 75 (plus $ 46) and in Houston - plus $ 6 (minus $ 17). Rotterdam is the only port where the MABUX MBP / DBP Index recorded an underpricing of MGO LS fuel by $ 11 (minus $ 44 the day before). The most significant changes were an increase of overcharge premium at the port of Fujairah by 29 points and a decrease of underpricing ratio in Rotterdam by 33 points.



We expect global bunker prices to rise sharply today: 380 HSFO - by plus 10-15 USD, VLSFO - plus 13-19 USD, MGO LS - plus 20-28 USD.



Source: www.mabux.com