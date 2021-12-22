2021 December 22 10:09

Nexans wins contract to supply offshore wind farm Moray West project

Nexans has won a significant turnkey contract of with Ocean Winds to design, manufacture, install and protect the 220kV subsea and onshore export cable system for the Moray West offshore windfarm project. Nexans cabling solution will connect the wind farm to the national grid, delivering electricity to up to 650,000 Scottish homes and helping achieve Scotland’s ongoing commitment to net zero target by 2045, according to the company's release.

The Moray West project is an 860MW offshore wind farm in the outer Moray Firth, located off the northeast coast of Scotland. Nexans’ tailor-made export cabling solution will connect the project’s substation to the national grid electricity transmission system at Blackhillock, Keith. The project is also an important step towards the UK’s goal to provide enough offshore wind energy to power the country and will support Scotland’s contribution of 10GW of wind energy to meet the UK’s goal of 40GW by 2030.

The cable system consists of Nexans’ industry-leading High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) cabling which will connect the wind turbines to two offshore substation platforms (OSPs). The 220kV cabling, including 170km of land cables and 100km of subsea cables, will be installed from each offshore substation platform along the full route to the project specific onshore substation. The cables will be manufactured at Nexans’ plants in Halden and Rognan, Norway, Charleston, USA and Charleroi, Belgium and installed by the most advanced cable laying vessel Nexans Skagerrak. The onshore part of the project will be overseen and delivered by Nexans’ expert personnel based in Edinburgh, Scotland.

OceanWinds is an ambitious and fast-growing offshore wind joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE with around 300 employees. Ocean Winds has a majority shareholding in the adjacent Moray East offshore windfarm which is currently nearing the end of the commissioning phase. The Moray West is fully consented with construction expected to start in 2022. Completion is expected in 2024.

This partnership strengthens Nexans' position in the region as a key player in the energy transition. Nexans has already delivered export cable infrastructure on the adjacent Beatrice offshore windfarm and is currently delivering the export cable system for Seagreen offshore wind farm project, and is as well the cable supplier for the onshore Viking Wind Farm project.