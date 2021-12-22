  • Home
  • 2021 December 22 09:12

    Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices

    Crude prices rose by 0.23%-0.41%

    As of December 22, 07:37 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.23% higher at $74.15 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.41% to $71.41 a barrel.

    Oil market sees moderate increase of prices driven by the demand expectation and US oil reserves statistics.

2021 December 21

