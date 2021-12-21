2021 December 21 18:03

DNV provides certification services for Hexicon’s floating wind demonstrator project TwinWay

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has provided Hexicon with a Statement of Feasibility for its TwinWay demonstrator which will be installed and operated at Metcentre, off the coast of Norway. With achieving this first step in the certification process, DNV considers the TwinWay concept feasible for further development towards a full-scale demonstrator, according to the company's release.

The intention of the TwinWay project is to show proof of concept for Hexicon´s floating wind foundation TwinWind. This innovative design allows for the deployment of more turbines per sea area, increasing the energy yield per acreage.

Floating wind platforms also enable installation in greater water depth, allowing higher average wind speed and lower visual impact.

“In DNV’s latest ETO, we forecast Norway’s future installed offshore wind capacity to be 3 GW in 2030, 10 GW in 2040 and 14 GW in 2050,” explains Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification. “To achieve this growth in a safe, reliable, and sustainable manner, Norwegian wind energy projects need access to robust and trusted risk management measures such as certification. Mitigating risks via certification is particularly valuable for floating offshore wind projects in securing project finance and demonstrating operational application.”

About DNV

DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries.