2021 December 21 17:45

GTT entrusted by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering with the tank design for two new LNG carriers

GTT has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering for the tank design of two new LNGCs, according to the company's release.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled during first half 2025.