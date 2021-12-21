2021 December 21 16:45

Two of TGE Marine’s CO2 Carrier Designs have received AIP from ABS

Two of TGE Marine’s CO2 Carrier Designs have received approval in principal (AIP) from ABS, according to the company's release. TGE Marine is currently involved in the ship design as well as the design of design of both the ships and the cargo tanks and cargo handling systems for several sizes of CO2 carriers between 7,500 and 50,000 cbm capacity. The 12,500 cbm and the 22,000 cbm design have now received AIP.

CO2 carriers are required to transport CO2 in a liquefied state for carbon capture & storage (CCS) and carbon capture & utilization (CCU) projects. TGE Marine’s CO2 carrier, tank and cargo handling technology is derived from the vast experience we have with semi-refrigerated LPG, Ethylene and Ammonia tanks as well as cargo systems. As a liquefied gas CO2 is similar to most cargoes transported under the IGC code, but due to the thermodynamic behaviour with a triple point at 5.13 bar and the high density there are some challenges which have been addressed in TGE Marine design.

In Europe there are 20+ CCS and CCU projects under development which may require shipping in the near future, with further projects in other parts of the world. CCS and CCU can play a major role in the quest to reduce climate change and global warming.



