2021 December 21 13:41

Damen Shoalbuster 3815 SD delivered to Caspian Offshore Construction

Damen Shipyards has delivered a new Shoalbuster 3815 SD to Caspian Offshore Construction LLP (COC), according to the company's release.

The Shoalbuster 3815 SD is one of the newest and largest vessels in the Shoalbuster range and stands out for its ability to operate in waters of no more than 120 centimetres in depth. Named the Caspian Amwaj, this new addition to COC’s fleet will initially be deployed on a project in the Arabian Gulf, the company’s first in the region.

The Shoalbuster 3815 SD is a highly versatile workboat capable of taking on a wide variety of assignments. Handling anchors, buoys and hoses, as well as towing and other general support tasks for the offshore oil & gas industry, all fall within its operational profile. Suitably equipped it can also undertake dredging and support activities in waters that few other vessels can access.

Installed power of 1,540 bhp directed through four 1,000 mm aft propellers delivers 18.6 tonnes of bollard pull, and twin bow thrusters bring added manoeuvrability. 185 m 2 of working deck space enables it to carry substantial cargos. The standard accommodation in the 38-metre, 250 dwt vessel allows for comfortable living space for 11 persons in accordance with MLC regulations.

The Caspian Amwaj was built for stock at Albwardy Damen and the sale contract with COC was signed in mid-October 2021 with the handover taking place just four weeks later. This rapid delivery was possible due to the excellent cooperation between COC and Damen. Established in 2003, Caspian Offshore Construction is based in Kazakhstan and is a leading supplier of offshore marine services in the Caspian Sea, which is well known for its shallow waters. A valued customer of the Damen Group, its fleet includes a Damen Stan Tug 1606 ICE, a Multi Cat 1908, two Fast Crew Suppliers 3307 and a Fast Crew Boat 1605.

“We are indeed very excited to have taken delivery of this unique unit from our established partner Damen Shipyard with whom we have been successfully cooperating over last 15 years”, says Timur Sharapiev, COC Managing Director.

“Word Amwaj in Arabic language means Wave, therefore selected name Caspian Amwaj is quite symbolic to this occasion in a sense that COC is now “sailing” into Middle East market on the back of our strong track record of operating in Caspian waters. I would like to wish Caspian Amwaj and her crew safe journey and best of luck”.

“The ultra-shallow draught Shoalbuster 3815 SD was developed in close consultation with owners and operators of vessels operating in shallow waters,” says Marc Tijssen, Sales Manager Damen Shipyards Group East & South-East Europe.

“The vessel is ideal not only for work in the shallow waters of the Arabian Gulf but also for COC’s primary area of operations, the Caspian Sea. We look forward to seeing Caspian Amwaj excelling in her role.”

