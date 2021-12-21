  • Home
  • News
  • Damen Shoalbuster 3815 SD delivered to Caspian Offshore Construction
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 21 13:41

    Damen Shoalbuster 3815 SD delivered to Caspian Offshore Construction

    Damen Shipyards has delivered a new Shoalbuster 3815 SD to Caspian Offshore Construction LLP (COC), according to the company's release.

    The Shoalbuster 3815 SD is one of the newest and largest vessels in the Shoalbuster range and stands out for its ability to operate in waters of no more than 120 centimetres in depth. Named the Caspian Amwaj, this new addition to COC’s fleet will initially be deployed on a project in the Arabian Gulf, the company’s first in the region.

    The Shoalbuster 3815 SD is a highly versatile workboat capable of taking on a wide variety of assignments. Handling anchors, buoys and hoses, as well as towing and other general support tasks for the offshore oil &amp; gas industry, all fall within its operational profile. Suitably equipped it can also undertake dredging and support activities in waters that few other vessels can access.

    Installed power of 1,540 bhp directed through four 1,000 mm aft propellers delivers 18.6 tonnes of bollard pull, and twin bow thrusters bring added manoeuvrability. 185 m 2 of working deck space enables it to carry substantial cargos. The standard accommodation in the 38-metre, 250 dwt vessel allows for comfortable living space for 11 persons in accordance with MLC regulations.

    The Caspian Amwaj was built for stock at Albwardy Damen and the sale contract with COC was signed in mid-October 2021 with the handover taking place just four weeks later. This rapid delivery was possible due to the excellent cooperation between COC and Damen. Established in 2003, Caspian Offshore Construction is based in Kazakhstan and is a leading supplier of offshore marine services in the Caspian Sea, which is well known for its shallow waters. A valued customer of the Damen Group, its fleet includes a Damen Stan Tug 1606 ICE, a Multi Cat 1908, two Fast Crew Suppliers 3307 and a Fast Crew Boat 1605.

    “We are indeed very excited to have taken delivery of this unique unit from our established partner Damen Shipyard with whom we have been successfully cooperating over last 15 years”, says Timur Sharapiev, COC Managing Director.

    “Word Amwaj in Arabic language means Wave, therefore selected name Caspian Amwaj is quite symbolic to this occasion in a sense that COC is now “sailing” into Middle East market on the back of our strong track record of operating in Caspian waters. I would like to wish Caspian Amwaj and her crew safe journey and best of luck”.

    “The ultra-shallow draught Shoalbuster 3815 SD was developed in close consultation with owners and operators of vessels operating in shallow waters,” says Marc Tijssen, Sales Manager Damen Shipyards Group East &amp; South-East Europe.

    “The vessel is ideal not only for work in the shallow waters of the Arabian Gulf but also for COC’s primary area of operations, the Caspian Sea. We look forward to seeing Caspian Amwaj excelling in her role.”

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: Caspian Offshore Construction, Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 21

18:20 The shipping company CLdN's newly built vessel Faustine makes her first call at the Port of Gothenburg
18:03 DNV provides certification services for Hexicon’s floating wind demonstrator project TwinWay
17:45 GTT entrusted by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering with the tank design for two new LNG carriers
17:24 Nuclear-powered submarines Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk built by Sevmash join RF Navy
17:05 DNV and partners launch CETO joint industry project (JIP) to develop low pressure solutions for CO2 ship transport
16:45 Two of TGE Marine’s CO2 Carrier Designs have received AIP from ABS
16:30 Port of Oakland ship turning basins study ready for public review
16:06 One of the world’s most technologically advanced bulk carrier features Wärtsilä hybrid and solar energy solution
15:53 Port of Los Angeles headed to record cargo year
15:30 Svanehøj hits record order intake in 2021
15:06 Russian coal supplies worsen on all export routes
14:02 Metrans establishes three connections to AFLUENT terminal Arad per week
13:41 Damen Shoalbuster 3815 SD delivered to Caspian Offshore Construction
13:02 The Municipality of Rotterdam and Port Authority study possibilities of installing more shore-based power
13:01 First serial icebreaker of Project 22220, Sibir, completed final phase of shipbuilder’s sea trials
12:39 Fincantieri to build a second LSS unit for the Italian Navy
12:28 Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles postpone decision on 'Container Dwell Fee' until Dec. 27
11:10 Dry dock of SC Zvezda put into operation three years ahead of schedule
10:27 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to decline on Dec 21
10:19 Rosmorport revised cost of services in Russian seaports
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of December 20
09:13 Crude oil prices start rising

2021 December 20

18:25 ONE to launch new Singapore to Nhava Sheva service
17:55 CMA CGM announces Winter Surcharge for Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:06 The IMO Assembly adopted a resolution on comprehensive action to address seafarers' challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic
16:32 RF Government allocates RUB 4.1 billion to build 15 gas carriers for Arctic LNG 2
16:05 Green trucks to get priority at Port of Gothenburg terminals
15:50 Oboronlogistics sums up results of its work in all directions including Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line
15:29 The Port of Colombo to handle over 24 million TEUs by 2040
15:16 RF Navy’s newest ship Cyclone successfully performed artillery firing during state tests
14:21 ESL Shipping targets net zero emissions by 2050
14:18 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,211 pmt
13:55 Denis Samsikov takes helm of Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard
13:14 Valenciaport’s traffic exceeds 5.16 million TEUs in January - November 2021
12:41 Tallink Grupp’s RoPax vessel Regal Star to undergo regular maintenance
12:13 Port of Oakland achieved 86% reduction in diesel emissions
11:52 Unique world-class portal cranes are designed and manufactured at the Port of Riga
11:29 Panama’s Cabinet Council approves Panama Canal tolls structure for passenger ships
11:19 Sovcomflot Group announces shares buyback to fund the Company employees’ long-term incentive programme
10:24 MABUX: Global bunker prices to decline in the beginning of the week
10:07 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-November 2021 fell by 0.3%
09:45 Port of Liepaja throughput in 11M’2021 rose by 9.4% Y-o-Y
09:26 Crude oil prices decrease amid demand uncertainty
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of December 17

2021 December 19

14:49 Port of Everett Commission selects LPC West to develop Waterfront Place P2
13:18 Oregon legislature approves $5M for Port of Portland and Hacienda CDC to create mass timber modular housing prototypes
13:12 BOEM completes environmental review of offshore wind leasing in the New York Bight
12:47 Port of San Diego installing more than 300 “reef balls” to help protect South Bay from rising sea levels
11:39 USCG Cutter Harriet Lane returns to Portsmouth following Caribbean patrol
09:48 Port of Cleveland awarded $10.52m in state maritime grant funding

2021 December 18

14:11 Royal Caribbean’s world’s largest cruise ship to homeport at Port Canaveral
13:07 USCG offloads more than $148 million of illegal narcotics in Miami
12:31 Énergir and the Port of Québec complete their 100th LNG bunkering
12:18 Uzbekistan and DP World sign framework agreement for strategic trade and digital partnerships
11:39 Helsinki Shipyard delivered the first of three Vega-class cruise ships for Swan Hellenic
10:57 Solstad announces sale of its AHTS Far Scout

2021 December 17

19:52 Week summary with IAA PortNews
18:12 Tsimlyansky Shipyard to build three shallow draft dredgers for STLC in 2023
18:06 Novaalgoma Cement Carriers doubles its investment in JT Cement
17:55 ABS My Digital Fleet™ enhances sustainable operations by integrating with EMH Systems