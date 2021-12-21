2021 December 21 16:30

Port of Oakland ship turning basins study ready for public review

The Port of Oakland, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) San Francisco District, has reached a key milestone in the planning process to widen the Oakland Harbor turning basins to accommodate larger container ships calling North America, according to the company's release.

The comment period starts on Monday, December 20, 2021, for the USACE draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment (IFR/EA). Interested parties have until January 31, 2022, to submit comments.



The Port said this study demonstrates the Port’s value today and for the future as a regional and national economic driver. Widening the Oakland Harbor turning basins will be a major and necessary infrastructure improvement to ensure the Port can continue to benefit the local community, the region, and the national economy for generations to come, said the Port.

Inner Harbor turning basin - see video clip of ship turning HERE.

About the Port of Oakland

