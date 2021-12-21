2021 December 21 13:01

First serial icebreaker of Project 22220, Sibir, completed final phase of shipbuilder’s sea trials

The manufacture’s delivery team and the ship crew are preparing the ship for a transition Murmansk

Image source: Baltiysky Zavod

Nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220 has returned to Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) having completed the final phase of shipbuilder’s sea trials, says press center of Baltiysky Zavod.



During the test voyage in the water area of the Gulf of Finland which lasted for over a week, the shipyard’s trial team held the final check of the ship systems and mechanisms where faults had been revealed in the course of the first phase of the trials.



The Sibir is docked at the berth of Baltiysky Zavod. The manufacture’s delivery team and the ship crew are preparing the ship for a transition Murmansk.



The acceptance/delivery certificate is to be signed in the very end of the current year. The flag of FSUE Atomflot will be raised on the Sibir in the beginning of 2022.



The Sibir is the second ship of Project 22220 built by Baltiysky Zavod shipyard. Laid down on 26 May 2015, it was launched on 22 September 2017. The delivery is scheduled for the end of the current year.



Multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 ships are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. Their key task is to ensure year-round navigation in the western Arctic. Icebreakers of 22220 design will form the basis of Russia’s civil icebreaking fleet in the near time.

Key particulars of Project 22220: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), LOA - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), height - 52 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.8-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.



The icebreaker will be powered by a pair RITM-200 reactors of 175 MW. The new generation system was developed specially for this ship. The vessels dual-draft concept and capability will allow operating them both in the Arctic and in the mouths of the polar rivers.



The icebreakers designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm CDB Iceberg in 2009 will be operated in the western region of the Arctic: in the Barents, Pechora and Kara Seas, as well as in shallower areas of the Yenisei estuary and the Ob Bay area.



Under the contract with FSUE Rosatomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is building a series of five nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220. The lead icebreaker named Arktika was put into operation in 2020, The Sibir, Ural, Yakutia and Chukotka icebreakers are under construction. The series can be extended to 7 icebreakers.

