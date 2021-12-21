  • Home
  • 2021 December 21 10:27

    MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to decline on Dec 21

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) decreased on December 20:

    380 HSFO / USD/MT – 470.20 (-7.45)
    VLSFO / USD/MT – 601.25 (-10.41)
    MGO / USD/MT – 716.38 (-7.74)

    As of Dec. 20, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: in Singapore by minus $14 (minus $10 the day before), in Fujairah – minus $12 (minus $9 the day before), in Houston - minus $6 (no change). In Rotterdam this fuel grade was overcharged by plus $2 (no change). There were not significant changes registered on Dec.20.

    VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Dec. 20 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $20 (plus $21 the day before), Singapore - plus $60 (plus $58 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $59 (plus $55), in Houston – plus $18 (plus $17 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the overcharge level increased by $4 on Dec.20.

    MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Dec.20: in Rotterdam - minus $ 44 (minus $42 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 27 (minus $24), minus $17 (minus $23) in Houston. In Fujairah this fuel grade was overcharged by plus $46 (plus $ 40 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston (the undercharge level decreased by $6) and Fujairah (the overcharge level increased by $6) on Dec.20.

    We expect global bunker prices may decrease today: prices for 380 HSFO may decline by 7-10 USD/MT, VLSFO may fall by 10-13 USD/MT, prices for MGO may decrease by 10-15 USD/MT.

    Source: www.mabux.com

Другие новости по темам: bunker prices, Mabux  


