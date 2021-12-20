-
2021 December 20 17:55
CMA CGM announces Winter Surcharge for Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
CMA CGM has announced the updated Winter Surcharge applying in the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga from December 1st, 2021 to April 30th, 2022:
From North Europe, Scandinavia, Baltic, Black Sea, West Med, East Med, Adriatic, North Africa & Morocco: EUR 110 per TEU
From other ports: USD 125 per TEU
From St Petersburg, Bronka & Ust-Luga to worldwide: USD 125 per TEU
