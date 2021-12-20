2021 December 20 17:55

CMA CGM announces Winter Surcharge for Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga

CMA CGM has announced the updated Winter Surcharge applying in the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga from December 1st, 2021 to April 30th, 2022:

From North Europe, Scandinavia, Baltic, Black Sea, West Med, East Med, Adriatic, North Africa & Morocco: EUR 110 per TEU

From other ports: USD 125 per TEU

From St Petersburg, Bronka & Ust-Luga to worldwide: USD 125 per TEU