2021 December 20 18:25

ONE to launch new Singapore to Nhava Sheva service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is pleased to unveil a new addition to their offered services, connecting Singapore and Nhava Sheva, India. The new weekly Singapore India Express (SIX) Service, launching on the 13th December from Singapore, will enhance the coverage of the India market, bringing more options and greater flexibility to ONE’s valued customers.

SIX service rotation is as follows: Singapore – Nhava Sheva – Singapore



