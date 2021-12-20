-
2021 December 20 18:25
ONE to launch new Singapore to Nhava Sheva service
Ocean Network Express (ONE) is pleased to unveil a new addition to their offered services, connecting Singapore and Nhava Sheva, India. The new weekly Singapore India Express (SIX) Service, launching on the 13th December from Singapore, will enhance the coverage of the India market, bringing more options and greater flexibility to ONE’s valued customers.
SIX service rotation is as follows: Singapore – Nhava Sheva – Singapore
Другие новости по темам: ONE
2021 December 20
2021 December 19
2021 December 18
2021 December 17
2021 December 16
|18:35
|Maersk to reduce the number of North European port calls by consolidating the Felixstowe and Rotterdam calls
|18:15
|DEME Offshore secures sizable inter-array cable contract for Dogger Bank C wind farm in the UK