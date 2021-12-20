2021 December 20 15:50

Oboronlogistics sums up results of its work in all directions including Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line

On the eve of the New Year, Oboronlogistics LLC sums up the results of work in all directions, including on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line.



Yet another year has seen a steady increase in traffic volume on the line. In 2021, it averaged more than 30% compared to last year. A similar increase was observed in 2020 compared to 2019, Oboronlogistics says in its press release.



In 2021, two ferries operated on the line: Ambal (owned by Oboronlogistics) and Baltiysk (leased to Oboronlogistics at the end of 2020). The operation of two ferries allows Oboronlogistics to ensure uninterrupted operation of the line. Cargo is distributed to the nearest scheduled ferry, which, in turn, helps to reduce delivery times and increase the capacity of the line.



In 2021, LLC Oboronlogistics and JSC Russian Railways joined forces to fulfill important state tasks and concluded a direct contract, according to which LLC Oboronlogistics provides JSC Russian Railways with services for the sea transportation of wagons and accompanying persons along the sea section of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk route, including in the interests of law enforcement ministries and departments. This made it possible to ensure a guaranteed level of service and efficiency of the organization of transportation.



Currently, the Kaliningrad Region is one of the actively developing subjects of the Russian Federation. The ferries Ambal and Baltiysk regularly deliver construction materials and special equipment. In addition to railcars, ferries transport project bulky cargo on trawls and on roll trailers. This type of delivery is optimally suited for the transportation of heavy construction machinery and equipment, drilling rigs, pipes, metal structures, household blocks, agricultural combines, trams, etc.



The Ust-Luga - Baltiysk ferry line remains one of the most important ways of delivering goods from the main part of Russia to the Kaliningrad region, bypassing the territories of limitrophs. In the medium term, it is expected to further increase the volume of cargo transportation in this direction, including due to the planned commissioning of two additional new ferries Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky.



In November 2021, in order to ensure the loading of new ferries, FSUE Rosmorport held a competition, according to the results of which LLC Oboronlogistika was identified as an agent for organizing the transportation of passengers and cargo on the ferries Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky. This solution will not only preserve the order of cargo transportation created by Oboronlogistics, but also provide customers with additional comfortable conditions.