2021 December 20 16:05

Green trucks to get priority at Port of Gothenburg terminals

Two terminal operators at the Port of Gothenburg join forces as part of a new project named “Green Priority”. By offering defined efficiency benefits to customers that have made the move to electric, the operators are seeking to accelerate the switch to the use of emission-free trucks at the port.



The Port of Gothenburg is the largest port in the Nordic Region with frequent arrivals and departures by sea and land. On the land side, nearly one million truck movements are made each year, of which nearly half are made at Stena Lines Gothenburg-Kiel-terminal or at the Gothenburg RoRo Terminal.

From 1 January 2022, green trucks will be given priority at the two terminals. With “Green Priority” in place, green trucks will be allowed to bypass queues at the terminals. On entering the terminals, the trucks will be guided directly to the vessel or to dedicated Green Priority collection and delivery spaces. This applies to all trucks that are battery-powered or have a fuel cell powertrain.



The actual process can vary slightly depending on the specific conditions at the terminals although the basic principle remains the same – green trucks will be given priority. The purpose is to reduce the threshold for the greening of the haulage companies’ vehicle fleets. According to the terminal operators, it is only fair that haulage companies that invest in electrically powered trucks are rewarded with defined efficiency benefits and shorter lead times.



The Green Priority project is part of the Tranzero Initiative, where Stena Line, Volvo Group, Scania, and the Gothenburg Port Authority have come together to speed up the transition of the haulage sector to fossil-free fuels. The overall goal is to reduce port-related emissions by 70 per cent by 2030.