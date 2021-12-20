  • Home
  • 2021 December 20 15:29

    The Port of Colombo to handle over 24 million TEUs by 2040

    ‘’In addition to the 08 million existing TEU capacity at the Port of Colombo, we will be adding another 06 million by 2025 by developing the East and West container terminals with a depth of 20 meters and having Quay Cranes of 26 across reach. We will also be adding another 10 million TEUs in the North Port which will give a total of 24 million TEU capacity at the Port of Colombo by 2040,’’ says Capt, Nihal Keppetipola – Chairman of Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), according to the company's release.

    The Chairman expressed these views at the inaugural session of the Multimodal Transportation Summit 2021, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) held recently under the theme, “Propelling India’s logistics efficiency to newer heights.” Hon.Sarbananda Sonowal – Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Government of India attended as the Chief Guest to inaugurate the summit. It was held over virtual platform.

    The summit highlighted the growing investment opportunities in infrastructure, particularly ports and waterways sector, and deliberated upon the potential solutions for developing an integrated logistics and transportation network to support and make India’s trade and commerce globally competitive. It also focused on exchange of thoughts on the international experience in the Global Maritime sector and best practices across the world.

    At present, the Port of Colombo handling over 07 million TEUs, is ranked the 15th Best Connectivity Port in the world, and Number 01 in South Asia. Globally, the port is ranked the 23rd in Throughput Handling.

    India is a major player for Sri Lanka. 81% of total cargo handled at Colombo is TS and 70% of this business is linked to the Indian market.

    India’s Sagarmala project costing over USD 140b with port infrastructure enhancement, modernization and new port development, efficient evacuation to/from hinterland with new rail/road network will be in place in time to come.

