2021 December 20 15:16

RF Navy’s newest ship Cyclone successfully performed artillery firing during state tests

The crew of the newest small rocket ship (SRS) Cyclone at the sea range of the Black Sea Fleet successfully tested artillery systems with firing as part of the state trials of the ship before its inclusion in the combat composition of the Black Sea Fleet, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The crew of the ship fired from artillery systems in normal mode, as well as at maximum angles of rotation and ascent at sea, coastal and air targets.

During the shooting, the equipment of the in-ship weapons control systems was also adjusted and coordinated.