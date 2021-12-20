2021 December 20 14:21

ESL Shipping targets net zero emissions by 2050

ESL Shipping has published its first ESG strategy demonstrating it's ambition to be the industry forerunner in sustainability, according to the company's release.

Maritime industry is posed with the challenge of cutting its overall emissions radically in the coming years. The company's most important commitments are 50% lower carbon intensity per ton-mile by 2030 and net zero CO2 emission operations by 2050.

The roadmap towards fossil-free shipping consists of three parts.

Firstly, ESL Shipping needs best available ship design and power train capable of shifting to drop-in fossil free fuels when they are available. Prime examples of this are the recent order of six 5,350 dwt hybrid coasters equipped with battery packs and shore power connection as well as world’s first LNG-powered bulk carriers Viikki and Haaga.

Secondly, ESL Shipping needs to build industrial scale availability of renewable fuels in partnership with leading Scandinavian suppliers. Therefore the company is participating projects aiming at industrial scale production of hydrogen based e-fuels in second half of the decade.

Thirdly, ESL Shipping needs customers who share the common future vision for low emission shipping. Here the company have worked for example with SSAB to introduce Viikki and Haaga which almost halved emissions between Luleå, Oxelösund and Raahe.



ESL Shipping

ESL Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic Sea region. The company secure product and raw material transportation for the industry and energy production around the year, even under difficult weather conditions. ESL Shipping have been in business more than 70 years and are part of Aspo Plc.