2021 December 20 13:55

Denis Samsikov takes helm of Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard

Image source: Okskaya Sudoverf

Okskaya Sudoverf JSC (shipbuilding division of Vladimir Lisin’s UCL Holding) has undergone changes of its management, according to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities. The changes were registered on 15 December 2021. Denis Samsikov took the position of General Director having replaced Vladimir Kulikov who has been working for the company since 2009.

Previous position of Denis Samsikov – Executive Director of Okskaya Sudoverf.

Nizhny Novgorod based shipyard Okskaya Sudoverf, a company of UCL Holding, specializes in construction of oil tankers, medium-tonnage dry bulk carriers of mixed 'river-sea' class, containerships, special crafts and barges. In 2011-2020, the shipyard built and delivered 65 vessels.

UCL Holding (Universal Cargo Logistics Holding) is a transportation group consolidating a number of Russian shipping, shipbuilding, railway, stevedoring and logistic companies.