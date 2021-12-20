2021 December 20 12:13

Port of Oakland achieved 86% reduction in diesel emissions

The Port of Oakland staff announced the findings of the 2020 Seaport Air Emissions Inventory at Thursday’s meeting of the Oakland Board of Port Commissioners. Inventory results show that the Port surpassed all its original goals set in the Maritime Air Quality Improvement Program (MAQIP), according to the company's release.

The Port and its partners successfully reduced diesel particulate matter emissions (DPM) by 86% over 2005 levels. The goal was an 85% drop in DPM. Nitrous oxide (NOx) emissions were cut by 40% and sulfur oxides were slashed by 95%. All these reductions were beyond the original goals.

MAQIP was the Port's comprehensive Master Plan to reduce harmful emissions from maritime operations at the Oakland Seaport, setting 2005 activity as the baseline for comparison and 2020 the final year for reaching the goals.

The 2020 Seaport Air Emissions Inventory included six categories of mobile sources: ocean-going vessels, harbor craft such as tugboats, cargo-handling equipment, on-road trucks, locomotives and other off-road equipment, such as construction equipment.



Container throughput at the Oakland Seaport was almost 8% higher in 2020 than in 2005. “The Port is moving cargo more efficiently and generating fewer emissions per container compared to Year 2005,” added Tracy Fidell.

Port officials recognized BAAQMD (Bay Area Air Quality Management District), WOEIP (West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project), CARB (California Air Resources Board), trucking companies, marine terminal, rail, and tugboat operators, ocean carriers and the local community for all coming together and working diligently to fulfill the commitments outlined in MAQIP.



About the Port of Oakland

