2021 December 20 11:29

Panama’s Cabinet Council approves Panama Canal tolls structure for passenger ships

The Cabinet Council of the Government of the Panama has approved the modifications to the waterway's toll structure and the admeasurement regulations for passenger ships, following a recommendation from the Panama Canal Board of Directors, according to the company's release.



The proposal eliminates the billing unit on a per berth basis and establishes the tolls for all passenger vessels based on PC/UMS (Panama Canal Universal Measurement System) capacity.



“Passenger vessels are gradually returning to the waterway, and this modification aims to return to a standardized and simplified toll structure based on PC/UMS capacity,” said Panama Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales.



The proposed tolls modifications were officially announced on September 1, 2021. This initiated a formal 30-day consultation period, which concluded in a public hearing held on October 5, 2021, to ensure all interested parties could provide feedback for consideration.

The approved modifications will be implemented on February 1, 2022.