2021 December 20 10:07
Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-November 2021 fell by 0.3%
Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing rose by 2%
In January-November 2021, port Hong Kong (China) handled 16.3 million TEUs (-0.3%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 13.4 TEUs (+2%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 2.9 million TEUs (-10%).
Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2020, the port’s container throughput hit 17.95 million TEUs.
