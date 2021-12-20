  • Home
  • News
  • Crude oil prices decrease amid demand uncertainty
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 20 09:26

    Crude oil prices decrease amid demand uncertainty

    Crude prices fell by 2.57%-3.09%

    As of December 20, 07:28 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 2.57% lower at $71.63 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 3.09% to $68.67 a barrel.

    Oil prices show a decrease of over 2% due to concerns about demand caused by the Omicron variant.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 20

18:25 ONE to launch new Singapore to Nhava Sheva service
17:55 CMA CGM announces Winter Surcharge for Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:06 The IMO Assembly adopted a resolution on comprehensive action to address seafarers' challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic
16:32 RF Government allocates RUB 4.1 billion to build 15 gas carriers for Arctic LNG 2
16:05 Green trucks to get priority at Port of Gothenburg terminals
15:50 Oboronlogistics sums up results of its work in all directions including Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line
15:29 The Port of Colombo to handle over 24 million TEUs by 2040
15:16 RF Navy’s newest ship Cyclone successfully performed artillery firing during state tests
14:21 ESL Shipping targets net zero emissions by 2050
14:18 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,211 pmt
13:55 Denis Samsikov takes helm of Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard
13:14 Valenciaport’s traffic exceeds 5.16 million TEUs in January - November 2021
12:41 Tallink Grupp’s RoPax vessel Regal Star to undergo regular maintenance
12:13 Port of Oakland achieved 86% reduction in diesel emissions
11:52 Unique world-class portal cranes are designed and manufactured at the Port of Riga
11:29 Panama’s Cabinet Council approves Panama Canal tolls structure for passenger ships
11:19 Sovcomflot Group announces shares buyback to fund the Company employees’ long-term incentive programme
10:24 MABUX: Global bunker prices to decline in the beginning of the week
10:07 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-November 2021 fell by 0.3%
09:45 Port of Liepaja throughput in 11M’2021 rose by 9.4% Y-o-Y
09:26 Crude oil prices decrease amid demand uncertainty
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of December 17

2021 December 19

14:49 Port of Everett Commission selects LPC West to develop Waterfront Place P2
13:18 Oregon legislature approves $5M for Port of Portland and Hacienda CDC to create mass timber modular housing prototypes
13:12 BOEM completes environmental review of offshore wind leasing in the New York Bight
12:47 Port of San Diego installing more than 300 “reef balls” to help protect South Bay from rising sea levels
11:39 USCG Cutter Harriet Lane returns to Portsmouth following Caribbean patrol
09:48 Port of Cleveland awarded $10.52m in state maritime grant funding

2021 December 18

14:11 Royal Caribbean’s world’s largest cruise ship to homeport at Port Canaveral
13:07 USCG offloads more than $148 million of illegal narcotics in Miami
12:31 Énergir and the Port of Québec complete their 100th LNG bunkering
12:18 Uzbekistan and DP World sign framework agreement for strategic trade and digital partnerships
11:39 Helsinki Shipyard delivered the first of three Vega-class cruise ships for Swan Hellenic
10:57 Solstad announces sale of its AHTS Far Scout

2021 December 17

19:52 Week summary with IAA PortNews
18:12 Tsimlyansky Shipyard to build three shallow draft dredgers for STLC in 2023
18:06 Novaalgoma Cement Carriers doubles its investment in JT Cement
17:55 ABS My Digital Fleet™ enhances sustainable operations by integrating with EMH Systems
17:34 NOVATEK’s Board of Directors changes Management Board composition
17:15 ENGIE and Equinor investigate the possibility of producing low carbon hydrogen from natural gas in North Sea Port
16:52 Seaborne traffic on Northern Sea Route as of Dec 17 exceeds 33.5 million tonnes
16:35 MOL, JRCS to research potential of AI-based object recognition technology to support watchkeeping aboard vessels
16:23 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to monitor Freight One’s covered train cars condition
16:15 Port of Long Beach, UNCOMN to create cargo data tool
15:41 CMA CGM announces THC update for Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia import/export
15:21 KCC and Wartsila sign contract to deploy propeller add-on to boost fuel savings
15:09 Containers surpass three million TEUs at Port Houston in 2021
14:56 bp and Maersk Tankers carry out successful marine biofuel trials
13:53 The 677 Lada class submarine Kronstadt kicks off shipbuilder’s sea trials at Admiralty Shipyards
12:46 Master Boat Builders starts construction of Crowley’s zero-emission tug
11:30 Northern Xplorer launches zero-emission, luxury cruise concept
10:57 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on Dec 17
10:30 Kalmar launches Kalmar Tracker for reachstackers, enabling safer, more efficient management of container movements
10:19 BPA publishes smart ports use cases
09:54 Kongsberg Digital signs contract with transshipment company Rocktree to digitalize its bulk carrier “RT Leo” through Vessel Insight
09:34 OPEC Fund approves $ 45 million loan for Turkmenistan shipbuilding project
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 16
09:00 Crude oil turn negative again

2021 December 16

18:35 Maersk to reduce the number of North European port calls by consolidating the Felixstowe and Rotterdam calls
18:15 DEME Offshore secures sizable inter-array cable contract for Dogger Bank C wind farm in the UK