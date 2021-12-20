2021 December 20 09:26

Crude oil prices decrease amid demand uncertainty

Crude prices fell by 2.57%-3.09%



As of December 20, 07:28 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 2.57% lower at $71.63 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 3.09% to $68.67 a barrel.



Oil prices show a decrease of over 2% due to concerns about demand caused by the Omicron variant.