2021 December 20 09:26
Crude oil prices decrease amid demand uncertainty
Crude prices fell by 2.57%-3.09%
As of December 20, 07:28 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 2.57% lower at $71.63 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 3.09% to $68.67 a barrel.
Oil prices show a decrease of over 2% due to concerns about demand caused by the Omicron variant.
