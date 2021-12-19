2021 December 19 13:18

Oregon legislature approves $5M for Port of Portland and Hacienda CDC to create mass timber modular housing prototypes

The Oregon Legislature, in Special Session, approved a $5 million appropriation for the Port of Portland and Hacienda Community Development Corporation to build prototypes of modular housing units, made from mass timber, that can be deployed to various sites throughout Oregon.



The mass timber modular manufacturing facility at the Port’s Marine Terminal 2 aims to support Oregon’s emerging mass timber industry, grow regional economic development opportunities, create career pathways and business opportunities for struggling communities, and accelerate housing production.



The Port and Hacienda joined together with the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition to create a strategy to accelerate housing production.



Following the creation of the prototype, Port of Portland and Hacienda will assess the economic, environmental and efficiency of creating these units at scale. Additional potential benefits include: additional jobs in manufacturing, construction and forestry; supporting Oregon’s emerging mass timber industry; and addressing severe housing shortages throughout the state.



Earlier today, the Port of Portland and the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition were awarded a U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Build Back Better phase one planning grant for $500,000 to advance Mass Timber Modular Manufacturing Facility at Marine Terminal 2. They are now an eligible finalist in the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge.



About Port of Portland

Established in 1891 by the Oregon Legislature, the Port of Portland owns four marine terminals, three airports (Portland International, Hillsboro, and Troutdale) and five industrial parks. The mission of the Port is to build shared prosperity for the region through travel, trade, economic development.



About Hacienda CDC

Hacienda CDC was formed in 1986 to provide necessary housing and supportive services in a low-income, predominantly Latino community. Hacienda has since built 381 units of community-centered affordable rental housing in communities in North and Northeast Portland and in Molalla. Today, Hacienda is building new affordable housing in NE Portland and Gresham and will more than double the number of affordable homes they offer in the next two years. Hacienda embraces a holistic approach to development and serving Latinos and low-income individuals and families throughout Portland with programs in Community Economic Development, Homeownership Support, and Youth & Family Support Services. Hacienda has grown to become Oregon’s largest Latino-led, Latino-serving housing organization. As Portland’s Latino population has grown rapidly, Hacienda continues building capacity to offer bicultural services to Latinos and other low-income families throughout the Portland metropolitan area.