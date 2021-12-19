  • Home
    Port of Cleveland awarded $10.52m in state maritime grant funding

    The Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority (Port of Cleveland) announces it has been awarded $10.52 million in infrastructure development grants from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Maritime Assistance Program (MAP). The grants will be utilized for the following projects in the amounts indicated and will provide leverage and match for more than $80 million in total funding for these five projects:

    Irishtown Bend Stabilization and Rehabilitation Project
    The Port of Cleveland is leading the effort to stabilize Irishtown Bend to protect people, preserve jobs and enable development of a transformative new park on the banks of the Cuyahoga River. The $5 million Ohio MAP grant, combined with other funding now secured, enables the Port to construct the stabilization elements in one phase and begin the work in 2022.  Total cost of the stabilization is estimated to be $50 million.

    Rehabilitation of Docks 26 West and 24
    The Port of Cleveland has embarked on a comprehensive modernization of Docks 26 West and 24, the heart of the Port’s General Cargo Terminal. Key elements of the modernization include critical maritime infrastructure investments, installation of fiber communications backbone, and elements which will allow the Port to advance efforts to decarbonize and electrify the terminal in the future.

    The Ohio MAP funding enables the Port to complete important work related to storm water management which allows for the capturing and treatment of effluent storm water prior to being discharged into Lake Erie. Total project cost is $23.1 million.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Facility
    Due to the growth in container cargo volumes moving in and out of the Port Cleveland, the Port must provide upgraded operational facilities for use by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) adjacent to the cargo terminals. This dedicated space will allow for USCBP staff to more efficiently clear imported cargo into the country, solidifying Cleveland as the preferred port for international trade on the Great Lakes. Total project cost is $2.0 million.

    Dock 20 North Paved Container Yard
    The Port will use this funding to modernize Dock 20 North as an additional container yard, increasing the Port’s container throughput capacity. The Port of Cleveland is already the only container port on the Great Lakes and this project will enhance Cleveland’s competitive advantage in handling containerized cargo. Total project cost is $3.8 million.

    CHEERS Project to Ensure Sufficient Dredge Disposal Capacity
    The Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Study (CHEERS) is a major shoreline rehabilitation and resiliency project envisioned along Cleveland’s east side Lake Erie shoreline. The Port of Cleveland, along with its partners (City of Cleveland, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Department of Transportation, Cleveland Metroparks, and Black Environmental Leaders) crafted a plan to utilize the beneficial use of dredge material to build the public open space and habitat, as well as protect critical infrastructure in the area. This funding, together with additional funds through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will be used for further planning of the design and engineering of this vision. Total funds now available for the next phase of planning and design is $3.9 million.

