2021 December 18 12:31

Énergir and the Port of Québec complete their 100th LNG bunkering

Énergir and the Québec Port Authority are proud to have completed their 100th liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering on December 3, 2021. This major achievement is a testament to both companies’ leadership to supply the maritime industry in LNG, and to their expertise in bunkering operations in Canada.



Established at the Port of Québec since 2018, the LNG bunkering solution, implemented by Énergir’s subsidiary, Gaz Métro Transport Solutions, is available to all shipowners passing through. It enables shipowners from here and elsewhere to meet emission standards on waterways in North America and in controlled emission areas around the world. This solution is one of the concrete actions included in the Port of Québec’s Sustainable Development Action Plan, which aims to develop maritime trade by adopting environmentally friendly practices while favoring transitional energy.



These 100 LNG bunkers completed at the Port of Québec have supplied five vessels owned by Desgagnés, a Québec shipowner that has shown great vision in adopting LNG as a marine fuel and who also actively participated in the implementation of the bunkering system.



In the marine transportation sector, LNG is an efficient, competitive, and concrete energy solution in the fight against climate change for its environmental advantages as it emits practically no emission of atmospheric pollutants [NOx and SOx] and enables GHG emissions to be reduced by up to 25% compared to marine diesel. Being one of the best sources of energy available to shipowners on the market, LNG is experiencing significant growth and is recognized elsewhere in the world, particularly in Europe where it has been well established for several years.



About Énergir

With more than $9 billion in assets, Énergir is a diversified energy company whose mission is to find increasingly sustainable ways to meet the energy needs of its 535,000 customers and the communities it serves. It is the leading natural gas distribution company in Québec, where it also produces electricity from wind power through its subsidiaries. Through subsidiaries and other investments, the company is present in the United States, where it generates electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, while serving as the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Énergir values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects, such as renewable natural gas and liquified and compressed natural gas. It also offers a variety of energy services through its subsidiaries. Énergir aspires to become the partner of choice for those striving toward a better energy future.



The Québec Port Authority

The Québec Port Authority is an autonomous shared governance organization constituted under the Canada Marine Act. The ships that pass through the Port are central to a supply chain that moves approximately $20 billion in goods each year. The Port of Québec is a maritime hub that, according to the latest KPMG/SECOR study, generates and supports over 13,000 direct and indirect jobs.