  • Home
  • News
  • Week summary with IAA PortNews
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 17 19:52

    Week summary with IAA PortNews

    PortNews present an overview of the main events of the current business week

    Shipping and logistics

    Nuclear icebreaker in the Port of Pevek. Photo credit Vitaly Chernov
    First of all, Russia has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the upcoming biennium 2022-2023.

    The volume of seaborne traffic on the Northern Sea Route, as of December 17, 2021, exceeded 33.5 million tonnes. In accordance with the Russian President Putin’s instructions, this figure in 2024 should reach at least 80 million tonnes per year.

    Taking into account the existing challenges with the delivery of goods to remote areas, Yuri Trutnev proposed to develop a Northern Deliveries Law, and FESCO announced the need for the administrations of the Magadan Region, Kamchatka Territory, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug and Sakhalin Region to provide information on the projected volumes of cargo traffic to these destinations in 2022.

    In the maritime segment, Rosmorport announced plans to resume the Baltiysk-Sassnits ferry line using the Marshal Rokossovsky ferry, as well as plans to organize a Ro-Ro ferry line between the ports of Iran and Russia.

    In the segment of inland waterborne transport, there was the approval of an interim report on research work on the development of a year-round navigation project on inland waterways of the three southern basins.

    In the river-sea segment, Volga Shipping Company reported that in 2021 it completed 17 voyages for oversize and project cargo transport.

    Ports and hydraulic engineering sectors

    Freight traffic at Russian seaports in January-November 2021 increased by 1.7%, and the growth was both in dry bulk and liquid bulk segments.

    Port of Arkhangelsk. Photo credit Sofya Katkova
    The draft amendments to the Action Plan of the Russian Ministry of Transport indicate that a report on the relevant topic of increasing the freight throughput of the Trans-Siberian Railway and port capacities dependent on this should be submitted in the first quarter of 2022.

    The same project states that the design and construction of protective hydraulic engineering facilities for Imeretinsky Cargo Terminal in Sochi may be included in Rosmorport targeted investment program in 2022.

    Speaking about liquid bulk cargo, it should be noted that the State Duma approved in the first reading a draft law on fines for violations of the rules of offshore transshipment of cargo. The fine can be up to 1 million rubles.

    Meanwhile, Transneft-Port Kozmino has completed the refitting and upgrade of two storage tanks for crude oil received through the Eastern Siberia - Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline system, and an LNG complex is planned to be built in the Astrakhan SEZ.

    In the dry cargo segment, we would like to highlight the plans of the Global Ports Group to modernize the inspection facilities at sea terminals in St. Petersburg - First Container Terminal and the Petrolesport Terminal (FCT and PLP, part of Global Ports).

    In the Northern Basin, the Port of Arkhangelsk continues its capacity expansion, which, according to experts, works mainly to handle cargo intended for the Arctic projects.

    Rosprirodnadzor found violations during the construction of a coal conveyor line in the Port of Taman. Sea Port St.Petersburg (SP SPb) commissioned its new automated rail in-motion weigbridge.

    Mostotrest was selected as a contractor for the construction of a new yacht marina in the South Basin.

    The Investment Council of the Primorsky Territory approved the project for the development of the Dalkomholod port infrastructure in the Far Eastern Basin.

    Speaking about the river infrastructure, we note that Tver region began the filling with water of the new river port harbour in Zavidovo, while obsolete equipment will be replaced at the Proletarsky hydroelectric complex in the Rostov region.

    Mordraga and BLRT Repair Yards sponsored the 5th International Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress.

    Shipbuilding

    Lotos Shipyard. Photo: United Shipbuilding Corporation
    The week was quite busy with events in the segment of construction and repair of the fishing fleet. Norebo Holding announced the creation of the Rem-Nova DV ship repair complex in Kamchatka. Meanwhile, the Federation Council noted that there is a risk of termination of contracts for the construction of 18 fishing vessels. Alexei Rakhmanov, General Director of USC supported the proposal to increase the duration of investment contracts for a period of one year.

    There is also progress in the construction of the support fleet. Lotos Shipyard loaded the main engines onto two dredgers of Projects 93.159 and 93.159.1. In addition, the shipyard was awarded contracts for two additional dredgers for STLC. In 2023, three shallow-draft dredgers will be supplied by the Tsimlyansky Marine Engineering Plant for STLC.

    Marine Engineering Bureau-Design-SPb (MIB) will develop a detail design for a multipurpose Arc 7 class icebreaking vessel for Hydrographic Enterprise.

    In the passenger fleet segment, we reported that Vympel Shipyard, Eastern Siberian Inland Navigation Company (ESINC, Irkutsk) and Mashpromleasing signed a tripartite agreement on the construction of two innovative hydrofoils supported catamarans of Project HSC150B. Such vessels have not yet been produced in Russia. At the same time, the application submitted by Alexeev Central Design Bureau for participation in the tender for the construction of three Meteor types vessels did not comply with the process requirements.

    STLC ordered from Nefteflot and Onega shipyards a cargo-passenger ship.

    In the tugs building segment, Nevsky Shipyard delivered the MPSV12 salvage tug Piltun, and Shipyard OKA laid down five NE 025 series fire-fighting salvage tugs.

Другие новости по темам: inland waterway transport, shipping, hydraulic engineering structures, shipbuilding, ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 17

19:52 Week summary with IAA PortNews
18:12 Tsimlyansky Shipyard to build three shallow draft dredgers for STLC in 2023
18:06 Novaalgoma Cement Carriers doubles its investment in JT Cement
17:55 ABS My Digital Fleet™ enhances sustainable operations by integrating with EMH Systems
17:34 NOVATEK’s Board of Directors changes Management Board composition
17:15 ENGIE and Equinor investigate the possibility of producing low carbon hydrogen from natural gas in North Sea Port
16:52 Seaborne traffic on Northern Sea Route as of Dec 17 exceeds 33.5 million tonnes
16:35 MOL, JRCS to research potential of AI-based object recognition technology to support watchkeeping aboard vessels
16:23 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to monitor Freight One’s covered train cars condition
16:15 Port of Long Beach, UNCOMN to create cargo data tool
15:41 CMA CGM announces THC update for Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia import/export
15:21 KCC and Wartsila sign contract to deploy propeller add-on to boost fuel savings
15:09 Containers surpass three million TEUs at Port Houston in 2021
14:56 bp and Maersk Tankers carry out successful marine biofuel trials
13:53 The 677 Lada class submarine Kronstadt kicks off shipbuilder’s sea trials at Admiralty Shipyards
12:46 Master Boat Builders starts construction of Crowley’s zero-emission tug
11:30 Northern Xplorer launches zero-emission, luxury cruise concept
10:57 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on Dec 17
10:30 Kalmar launches Kalmar Tracker for reachstackers, enabling safer, more efficient management of container movements
10:19 BPA publishes smart ports use cases
09:54 Kongsberg Digital signs contract with transshipment company Rocktree to digitalize its bulk carrier “RT Leo” through Vessel Insight
09:34 OPEC Fund approves $ 45 million loan for Turkmenistan shipbuilding project
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 16
09:00 Crude oil turn negative again

2021 December 16

18:35 Maersk to reduce the number of North European port calls by consolidating the Felixstowe and Rotterdam calls
18:15 DEME Offshore secures sizable inter-array cable contract for Dogger Bank C wind farm in the UK
17:45 Port of Corpus Christi awarded grant from Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program for electric vehicle charging stations
17:04 Furetank offsets remaining emissions – reaching zero for new ships 2021
16:45 First exports of hydrogen from South Australia to Rotterdam feasible this decade
16:35 ABP signs new 10 year deal with Ahlmark Shipping
16:15 Boskalis takes delivery of largest bio-fuel consignment to date
15:59 Shipyard OKA lays keels for five NE 025 FF class salvage tugs for Rosmorrechflot
15:42 EPS and Golar form a new LNG carrier company
15:11 MOL and Vopak reach agreement to jointly own and operate the FSRU for the new LNG terminal in Hong Kong
14:29 Pella Sietas GmbH faces charges over filing for insolvency delay
14:13 ENGIE & Equinor launch the H2BE project to kick-start low-carbon hydrogen market in Belgium
13:22 Mubadala and Fincantieri will embark on collaborations to develop advanced technologies
13:12 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 50, 2021
12:33 Volga Shipping Company in 2021 completed 17 voyages for project cargo transportaion
12:22 Royal IHC supplies first Easydredge TSHD to Mexican Navy
11:58 Port of Oakland import volume up 8% the first 11 months of 2021
11:16 Nevsky Shipyard delivers forth MPSV12 series salvage tug Piltun
10:37 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 15
10:12 MABUX: No firm trend on global bunker market on Dec 16
10:08 CMA CGM adjusts SHAKA 2 service rotation
10:02 Nefteflot Shipyard and ONEGO Shipyard to build a cargo and passenger ship for STLC
09:36 LR continues to support drive for sustainable finance
08:59 Crude oil turn higher
08:24 Samskip expands its fleet by adding sustainable LNG-powered trucks

2021 December 15

18:53 Port of Gothenburg doubles rail capacity with Piteå
18:31 BC Ferries names and christens the fifth Island Class ferry
18:05 Dublin port changes pricing strategy with effect from 1st April 2022
17:56 Contecon Manzanillo earmarks USD230 million for expansion in 2022
17:36 Finnlines increases capacity between Finland and Sweden
17:28 Vympel Shipyard contracted to build HSC150B passenger hydrofoil catamaran duo for ESINC
17:16 Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as mission partner
16:41 Saudi ports records 20.23% increase in transshipment containers across Kingdom’s seaports in November 2021
16:13 Inland ports welcome the proposal to take Europe’s transport infrastructure into the future
15:56 ABS granted AIP for Anglo-Eastern’s ammonia-fueled Newcastlemax
15:04 MHI-MME achieves 100 units of retrofit propeller order