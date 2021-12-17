-
2021 December 17 19:52
Week summary with IAA PortNews
PortNews present an overview of the main events of the current business weekFirst of all, Russia has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the upcoming biennium 2022-2023.
Shipping and logistics
The volume of seaborne traffic on the Northern Sea Route, as of December 17, 2021, exceeded 33.5 million tonnes. In accordance with the Russian President Putin’s instructions, this figure in 2024 should reach at least 80 million tonnes per year.
Taking into account the existing challenges with the delivery of goods to remote areas, Yuri Trutnev proposed to develop a Northern Deliveries Law, and FESCO announced the need for the administrations of the Magadan Region, Kamchatka Territory, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug and Sakhalin Region to provide information on the projected volumes of cargo traffic to these destinations in 2022.
In the maritime segment, Rosmorport announced plans to resume the Baltiysk-Sassnits ferry line using the Marshal Rokossovsky ferry, as well as plans to organize a Ro-Ro ferry line between the ports of Iran and Russia.
In the segment of inland waterborne transport, there was the approval of an interim report on research work on the development of a year-round navigation project on inland waterways of the three southern basins.
In the river-sea segment, Volga Shipping Company reported that in 2021 it completed 17 voyages for oversize and project cargo transport.
Ports and hydraulic engineering sectors
Freight traffic at Russian seaports in January-November 2021 increased by 1.7%, and the growth was both in dry bulk and liquid bulk segments.
The draft amendments to the Action Plan of the Russian Ministry of Transport indicate that a report on the relevant topic of increasing the freight throughput of the Trans-Siberian Railway and port capacities dependent on this should be submitted in the first quarter of 2022.
The same project states that the design and construction of protective hydraulic engineering facilities for Imeretinsky Cargo Terminal in Sochi may be included in Rosmorport targeted investment program in 2022.
Speaking about liquid bulk cargo, it should be noted that the State Duma approved in the first reading a draft law on fines for violations of the rules of offshore transshipment of cargo. The fine can be up to 1 million rubles.
Meanwhile, Transneft-Port Kozmino has completed the refitting and upgrade of two storage tanks for crude oil received through the Eastern Siberia - Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline system, and an LNG complex is planned to be built in the Astrakhan SEZ.
In the dry cargo segment, we would like to highlight the plans of the Global Ports Group to modernize the inspection facilities at sea terminals in St. Petersburg - First Container Terminal and the Petrolesport Terminal (FCT and PLP, part of Global Ports).
In the Northern Basin, the Port of Arkhangelsk continues its capacity expansion, which, according to experts, works mainly to handle cargo intended for the Arctic projects.
Rosprirodnadzor found violations during the construction of a coal conveyor line in the Port of Taman. Sea Port St.Petersburg (SP SPb) commissioned its new automated rail in-motion weigbridge.
Mostotrest was selected as a contractor for the construction of a new yacht marina in the South Basin.
The Investment Council of the Primorsky Territory approved the project for the development of the Dalkomholod port infrastructure in the Far Eastern Basin.
Speaking about the river infrastructure, we note that Tver region began the filling with water of the new river port harbour in Zavidovo, while obsolete equipment will be replaced at the Proletarsky hydroelectric complex in the Rostov region.
Mordraga and BLRT Repair Yards sponsored the 5th International Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress.
Shipbuilding
The week was quite busy with events in the segment of construction and repair of the fishing fleet. Norebo Holding announced the creation of the Rem-Nova DV ship repair complex in Kamchatka. Meanwhile, the Federation Council noted that there is a risk of termination of contracts for the construction of 18 fishing vessels. Alexei Rakhmanov, General Director of USC supported the proposal to increase the duration of investment contracts for a period of one year.
There is also progress in the construction of the support fleet. Lotos Shipyard loaded the main engines onto two dredgers of Projects 93.159 and 93.159.1. In addition, the shipyard was awarded contracts for two additional dredgers for STLC. In 2023, three shallow-draft dredgers will be supplied by the Tsimlyansky Marine Engineering Plant for STLC.
Marine Engineering Bureau-Design-SPb (MIB) will develop a detail design for a multipurpose Arc 7 class icebreaking vessel for Hydrographic Enterprise.
In the passenger fleet segment, we reported that Vympel Shipyard, Eastern Siberian Inland Navigation Company (ESINC, Irkutsk) and Mashpromleasing signed a tripartite agreement on the construction of two innovative hydrofoils supported catamarans of Project HSC150B. Such vessels have not yet been produced in Russia. At the same time, the application submitted by Alexeev Central Design Bureau for participation in the tender for the construction of three Meteor types vessels did not comply with the process requirements.
STLC ordered from Nefteflot and Onega shipyards a cargo-passenger ship.
In the tugs building segment, Nevsky Shipyard delivered the MPSV12 salvage tug Piltun, and Shipyard OKA laid down five NE 025 series fire-fighting salvage tugs.
Другие новости по темам: inland waterway transport, shipping, hydraulic engineering structures, shipbuilding, ports