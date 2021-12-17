  • Home
  • News
  • Seaborne traffic on Northern Sea Route as of Dec 17 exceeds 33.5 million tonnes
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 17 16:52

    Seaborne traffic on Northern Sea Route as of Dec 17 exceeds 33.5 million tonnes

    The volume is expected to exceed by the year-end results 34 million tonnes

    Photo credit: Sovcomflot

    The volume of seaborne traffic on the Northern Sea Route (the NSR, Sevmorput), as of December 17, 2021 reached more than 33.5 million tonnes, the Rosatom said. The figures are based on statistics of cargo traffic provided by the Marine Operations Headquarters, Atomflot (part of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom) and Administration of the Northern Sea Route, subordinate to Russian Transport Ministry’s Rosmorrechflot.

    “We expect that in 2021 the cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route will exceed 34 million tonnes,” said Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Director, Northern Sea Route Directorate of Rosatom State Corporation.

    He noted that cargo transit along the NSR reached more than 2 million tonnes (in 2020 – about 1.3 million tonnes).

    In 2020, cargo volume transported on the NSR amounted to 32.97 million tonnes. In 2016, cargo traffic on the shipping lane reached 7.5 million tonnes, for the first time exceeding the volume achieved in the USSR: in 1987 seaborne traffic on the NSR was 6.5 million tonnes.

    The types of cargo shipped on the route were intended primarily for oil and gas investment projects: crude oil and oil products - 7.7 million tonnes, LNG and gas condensate - 19.6 million tonnes. The dry bulk carriers transported 221 500 tonnes of coal, 47 700 tonnes of ore concentrate. More than 4 million tonnes accounted for other types of cargoes.

    In accordance with the summary of the Development of the Northern Sea Route Federal Project, the target to be achieved by the end of 2021 is 32 million tonnes.

    The supervisor of the federal project "Northern Sea Route" is Rosatom. In 2018, the authorities approved the federal law, giving Rosatom Corporation powers in the development and operation of the NSR. The management of the Northern Sea Route is based on the principle of "two keys" - the Ministry of Transport of Russia is responsible for laws and regulation, and the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom is responsible for commercial and economic activity.

    The goal of the federal project "Development of the Northern Sea Route" is to create an infrastructure to increase cargo traffic to 80 million tonnes in 2024 and 110 million tonnes by 2030, as well as to increase the total capacity of seaports to 110 and 115 million tonnes, respectively.

    It is included in the Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Main Infrastructure for the period until to 2024, developed in accordance with the Decree of the President of Russia dated May 7, 2018 No. 204 "On National Goals and Strategic Objectives of the Development of the Russian Federation for the Period until 2024".

    The Rosatom’s head Alexei Likhachev speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum noted that the total volume of cargo transportation on the Big Northern Sea Route (from Murmansk to Vladivostok) will reach 250 million tonnes per year after 2035.

Другие новости по темам: cargo volume, seaborne traffic, Northern Sea Route  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 17

19:52 Week summary with IAA PortNews
18:12 Tsimlyansky Shipyard to build three shallow draft dredgers for STLC in 2023
18:06 Novaalgoma Cement Carriers doubles its investment in JT Cement
17:55 ABS My Digital Fleet™ enhances sustainable operations by integrating with EMH Systems
17:34 NOVATEK’s Board of Directors changes Management Board composition
17:15 ENGIE and Equinor investigate the possibility of producing low carbon hydrogen from natural gas in North Sea Port
16:52 Seaborne traffic on Northern Sea Route as of Dec 17 exceeds 33.5 million tonnes
16:35 MOL, JRCS to research potential of AI-based object recognition technology to support watchkeeping aboard vessels
16:23 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to monitor Freight One’s covered train cars condition
16:15 Port of Long Beach, UNCOMN to create cargo data tool
15:41 CMA CGM announces THC update for Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia import/export
15:21 KCC and Wartsila sign contract to deploy propeller add-on to boost fuel savings
15:09 Containers surpass three million TEUs at Port Houston in 2021
14:56 bp and Maersk Tankers carry out successful marine biofuel trials
13:53 The 677 Lada class submarine Kronstadt kicks off shipbuilder’s sea trials at Admiralty Shipyards
12:46 Master Boat Builders starts construction of Crowley’s zero-emission tug
11:30 Northern Xplorer launches zero-emission, luxury cruise concept
10:57 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on Dec 17
10:30 Kalmar launches Kalmar Tracker for reachstackers, enabling safer, more efficient management of container movements
10:19 BPA publishes smart ports use cases
09:54 Kongsberg Digital signs contract with transshipment company Rocktree to digitalize its bulk carrier “RT Leo” through Vessel Insight
09:34 OPEC Fund approves $ 45 million loan for Turkmenistan shipbuilding project
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 16
09:00 Crude oil turn negative again

2021 December 16

18:35 Maersk to reduce the number of North European port calls by consolidating the Felixstowe and Rotterdam calls
18:15 DEME Offshore secures sizable inter-array cable contract for Dogger Bank C wind farm in the UK
17:45 Port of Corpus Christi awarded grant from Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program for electric vehicle charging stations
17:04 Furetank offsets remaining emissions – reaching zero for new ships 2021
16:45 First exports of hydrogen from South Australia to Rotterdam feasible this decade
16:35 ABP signs new 10 year deal with Ahlmark Shipping
16:15 Boskalis takes delivery of largest bio-fuel consignment to date
15:59 Shipyard OKA lays keels for five NE 025 FF class salvage tugs for Rosmorrechflot
15:42 EPS and Golar form a new LNG carrier company
15:11 MOL and Vopak reach agreement to jointly own and operate the FSRU for the new LNG terminal in Hong Kong
14:29 Pella Sietas GmbH faces charges over filing for insolvency delay
14:13 ENGIE & Equinor launch the H2BE project to kick-start low-carbon hydrogen market in Belgium
13:22 Mubadala and Fincantieri will embark on collaborations to develop advanced technologies
13:12 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 50, 2021
12:33 Volga Shipping Company in 2021 completed 17 voyages for project cargo transportaion
12:22 Royal IHC supplies first Easydredge TSHD to Mexican Navy
11:58 Port of Oakland import volume up 8% the first 11 months of 2021
11:16 Nevsky Shipyard delivers forth MPSV12 series salvage tug Piltun
10:37 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 15
10:12 MABUX: No firm trend on global bunker market on Dec 16
10:08 CMA CGM adjusts SHAKA 2 service rotation
10:02 Nefteflot Shipyard and ONEGO Shipyard to build a cargo and passenger ship for STLC
09:36 LR continues to support drive for sustainable finance
08:59 Crude oil turn higher
08:24 Samskip expands its fleet by adding sustainable LNG-powered trucks

2021 December 15

18:53 Port of Gothenburg doubles rail capacity with Piteå
18:31 BC Ferries names and christens the fifth Island Class ferry
18:05 Dublin port changes pricing strategy with effect from 1st April 2022
17:56 Contecon Manzanillo earmarks USD230 million for expansion in 2022
17:36 Finnlines increases capacity between Finland and Sweden
17:28 Vympel Shipyard contracted to build HSC150B passenger hydrofoil catamaran duo for ESINC
17:16 Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as mission partner
16:41 Saudi ports records 20.23% increase in transshipment containers across Kingdom’s seaports in November 2021
16:13 Inland ports welcome the proposal to take Europe’s transport infrastructure into the future
15:56 ABS granted AIP for Anglo-Eastern’s ammonia-fueled Newcastlemax
15:04 MHI-MME achieves 100 units of retrofit propeller order