  • Home
  • News
  • Novaalgoma Cement Carriers doubles its investment in JT Cement
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 17 18:06

    Novaalgoma Cement Carriers doubles its investment in JT Cement

    Algoma Central Corporation, a leading provider of marine transportation services, and Nova Marine a Europe based ship-owning and operating company specialized in the dry-bulk sector, today announced that NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers Limited (“NACC”), has doubled its investment in JT Cement AS (“JT Cement”) by acquiring an additional 25% of its share equity from KGJ Cement Holding AS. This brings NACC’s ownership in the specialized cement shipping company to 50%, with their partner Erik Thun AB (“Thun”) of Sweden, according to the company's release.

    JT Cement operates in Northern Europe with a fleet that comprises eight modern specialized pneumatic cement carriers of 8,000 dwt or less, three of which are LNG dual fuel newbuild vessels. The JT Cement fleet is trading on long-term vessel employment contracts and provides logistics solutions for major cement producers in Northern Europe in support of regional infrastructure projects.

    There will be no changes to the daily operations of JT Cement as a result of this share acquisition by NACC and the fleet will continue to be commercially managed by the same team of logistics professionals based in Bergen, Norway.

    About NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers Limited

    NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers is a joint venture between Nova Marine Holding of Luxembourg and Algoma Central Corporation of Canada and operates specialized pneumatic cement vessels worldwide. The NACC fleet comprises more than 25 pneumatic cement carriers that utilize a compressor and pump system to load and unload cement powder. This operation is very clean, with essentially no discharge to the atmosphere.

    Cement shipping is a regionalized market with generally smaller vessels servicing large global manufacturers that support infrastructure investment.

    About Algoma Central Corporation

    Algoma owns and operates the largest fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence Waterway, including self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. Algoma also owns ocean self-unloading dry-bulk vessels operating in international markets and a 50% interest in NovaAlgoma, which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of dry-bulk fleets serving customers internationally.

    About Nova Marine

    Nova owns and also operates through its subsidiary Nova Marine Carriers SA, headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, a varied fleet of modern bulk carriers and belt self-unloading vessels ranging from 5,000 dwt up to 57,000 dwt. With around one hundred ships under control, Nova specializes in bulk traffic in the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Middle East and in Italian/European cabotage. In 2021 Nova Marine Carriers undertook over 2000 voyages and transported around 26 million tonnes of cargo. In 2021 Nova undertook its first carbon neutral voyage, offsetting the CO2 emitted by one of its vessels by voluntarily purchasing carbon credits for a Madagascan solar farm project.

    About Erik Thun AB

    Erik Thun Group is a family company established in Lidköping in 1938 by Helge Källsson, now involving a third generation. The core business is shipping and the fleet of around 50 vessels are mainly employed in short sea shipping in Northern Europe. In addition to various shipping segments, they are also involved in other business activities such as aviation and meat processing.

Другие новости по темам: JT Cement, Nova Marine, Algoma, Erik Thun  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 17

19:52 Week summary with IAA PortNews
18:12 Tsimlyansky Shipyard to build three shallow draft dredgers for STLC in 2023
18:06 Novaalgoma Cement Carriers doubles its investment in JT Cement
17:55 ABS My Digital Fleet™ enhances sustainable operations by integrating with EMH Systems
17:34 NOVATEK’s Board of Directors changes Management Board composition
17:15 ENGIE and Equinor investigate the possibility of producing low carbon hydrogen from natural gas in North Sea Port
16:52 Seaborne traffic on Northern Sea Route as of Dec 17 exceeds 33.5 million tonnes
16:35 MOL, JRCS to research potential of AI-based object recognition technology to support watchkeeping aboard vessels
16:23 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to monitor Freight One’s covered train cars condition
16:15 Port of Long Beach, UNCOMN to create cargo data tool
15:41 CMA CGM announces THC update for Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia import/export
15:21 KCC and Wartsila sign contract to deploy propeller add-on to boost fuel savings
15:09 Containers surpass three million TEUs at Port Houston in 2021
14:56 bp and Maersk Tankers carry out successful marine biofuel trials
13:53 The 677 Lada class submarine Kronstadt kicks off shipbuilder’s sea trials at Admiralty Shipyards
12:46 Master Boat Builders starts construction of Crowley’s zero-emission tug
11:30 Northern Xplorer launches zero-emission, luxury cruise concept
10:57 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on Dec 17
10:30 Kalmar launches Kalmar Tracker for reachstackers, enabling safer, more efficient management of container movements
10:19 BPA publishes smart ports use cases
09:54 Kongsberg Digital signs contract with transshipment company Rocktree to digitalize its bulk carrier “RT Leo” through Vessel Insight
09:34 OPEC Fund approves $ 45 million loan for Turkmenistan shipbuilding project
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 16
09:00 Crude oil turn negative again

2021 December 16

18:35 Maersk to reduce the number of North European port calls by consolidating the Felixstowe and Rotterdam calls
18:15 DEME Offshore secures sizable inter-array cable contract for Dogger Bank C wind farm in the UK
17:45 Port of Corpus Christi awarded grant from Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program for electric vehicle charging stations
17:04 Furetank offsets remaining emissions – reaching zero for new ships 2021
16:45 First exports of hydrogen from South Australia to Rotterdam feasible this decade
16:35 ABP signs new 10 year deal with Ahlmark Shipping
16:15 Boskalis takes delivery of largest bio-fuel consignment to date
15:59 Shipyard OKA lays keels for five NE 025 FF class salvage tugs for Rosmorrechflot
15:42 EPS and Golar form a new LNG carrier company
15:11 MOL and Vopak reach agreement to jointly own and operate the FSRU for the new LNG terminal in Hong Kong
14:29 Pella Sietas GmbH faces charges over filing for insolvency delay
14:13 ENGIE & Equinor launch the H2BE project to kick-start low-carbon hydrogen market in Belgium
13:22 Mubadala and Fincantieri will embark on collaborations to develop advanced technologies
13:12 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 50, 2021
12:33 Volga Shipping Company in 2021 completed 17 voyages for project cargo transportaion
12:22 Royal IHC supplies first Easydredge TSHD to Mexican Navy
11:58 Port of Oakland import volume up 8% the first 11 months of 2021
11:16 Nevsky Shipyard delivers forth MPSV12 series salvage tug Piltun
10:37 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 15
10:12 MABUX: No firm trend on global bunker market on Dec 16
10:08 CMA CGM adjusts SHAKA 2 service rotation
10:02 Nefteflot Shipyard and ONEGO Shipyard to build a cargo and passenger ship for STLC
09:36 LR continues to support drive for sustainable finance
08:59 Crude oil turn higher
08:24 Samskip expands its fleet by adding sustainable LNG-powered trucks

2021 December 15

18:53 Port of Gothenburg doubles rail capacity with Piteå
18:31 BC Ferries names and christens the fifth Island Class ferry
18:05 Dublin port changes pricing strategy with effect from 1st April 2022
17:56 Contecon Manzanillo earmarks USD230 million for expansion in 2022
17:36 Finnlines increases capacity between Finland and Sweden
17:28 Vympel Shipyard contracted to build HSC150B passenger hydrofoil catamaran duo for ESINC
17:16 Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as mission partner
16:41 Saudi ports records 20.23% increase in transshipment containers across Kingdom’s seaports in November 2021
16:13 Inland ports welcome the proposal to take Europe’s transport infrastructure into the future
15:56 ABS granted AIP for Anglo-Eastern’s ammonia-fueled Newcastlemax
15:04 MHI-MME achieves 100 units of retrofit propeller order