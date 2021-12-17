2021 December 17 17:55

ABS My Digital Fleet™ enhances sustainable operations by integrating with EMH Systems

Global environmental insights driving more sustainable operations and proactive compliance management are now live on ABS My Digital Fleet™, after EMH Systems joined the Alliance Program, according to ABS's release.

Backed by a comprehensive global database of the most up-to-date regional and international environmental regulations, EMH Systems helps shipowners and operators better navigate and optimize the impacts of ever-changing environmental regulations on vessel operations.

Combining ABS My Digital FleetTM with EMH Systems’ advanced capabilities delivers visibility into waste stream restrictions and allowances, as well as detailed insight into all applicable regional and international regulations throughout a voyage. The approach unlocks the ability to manage operational risk through advanced route-planning and active monitoring of discharges based on geolocation to help minimize penalties and improve efficiency among even experienced crews.

ABS My Digital Fleet™ is the only customizable risk management platform that seamlessly integrates data to provide real-time insights for driving sustainable operations and reducing operational risks. The ABS My Digital FleetTM Alliance Program nurtures an ecosystem of industry-trusted intelligence and technology providers enabling integrated insights for clients on one unified platform.