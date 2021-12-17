2021 December 17 16:23

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to monitor Freight One’s covered train cars condition

Freight One has signed an agreement with Sea Port of St. Petersburg (SP SPb) to apply a Mobile Reporter software. With this digital application, the port employees will be able to monitor the condition of the arriving rail operator's covered train cars.



Pavel Sitalo, Director of the St. Petersburg branch of Freight One commented: “The Novy Port rail yard is one of the key stations for Freight One in Russia’s North-West. A large number of boxcars from the East Siberian and Krasnoyarsk Railways arrive here for unloading. Using the Mobile Reporter application for photo evidence allows us to accurately take into account the wishes of our partners regarding the quality of the rolling stock. For example, covered train cars that are supplied for loading paper cargo have increased requirements for the condition of the car body, and this must be taken into account when spotting a freight car. Receiving reports from through the application, we know exactly which boxcar we can send to the client for his cargo, and which one cannot. I would like to thank my colleagues from the Sea Port of St.Petersburg for the successful start of the joint work.”



Andrey Yaroslavtsev, Managing Director, SE SPb added: “We continue to automate the main business processes, which simplifies interaction with our partners: expedites the exchange of information and, as a result, enables us to quickly make joint decisions. The introduction of the Freight One’s Mobile Reporter application is another step in this direction. By increasing the efficiency of the Freight One’s rolling stock, the use of this application simultaneously reduces the generation of costs due to detention of cars, and reduces the load on the port railway infrastructure.”



Using the Mobile Reporter when receiving train cars at the Sea Port of St. Petersburg excludes rejection at loading stations and additional empty runs dispatching cars for repair. Now the port employees inspect up to 50% of the arriving rolling stock. In early 2022 this figure should reach 70%.



About Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (a company of Port One Group) is one of the largest stevedores providing services for handling all types of dry cargo in The Greater Port of Saint-Petersburg. The Company operates modern multipurpose terminals for handling general and bulk cargoes as well as dedicated terminals.



About Freight One

The largest Russian private rail operator Freight One PAO is a subsidiary of UCL Rail. Freight One offers a full range of freight transportation services. Freight One manages over 100 000 units of rolling stock, including gondola cars, covered train cars, hopper cars and flatcars. The Freight One’s regional network is represented by branches in 14 cities of Russia, one international branch based in Kazakhstan and a joint venture in Finland.