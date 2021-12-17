2021 December 17 16:15

Port of Long Beach, UNCOMN to create cargo data tool

Amid unprecedented disruptions to global trade caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port of Long Beach is partnering with UNCOMN, a leading U.S. technology consulting firm, to launch the "Supply Chain Information Highway," a free-to-stakeholders cargo visibility service software. The software will help shippers make better operational decisions by providing the data to integrate into their own systems and track their cargo through the complete supply chain, according to the company's release.

A soft launch of the tool is expected in February 2022.

The Port of Long Beach held meetings with industry partners and stakeholders to determine what services could be provided to help them support their businesses. The overwhelming response was that due to the varied nature of business issues across terminals, the best possible solution was to offer access to a platform that securely collected, curated and published data across all modes of transportation, and allowed users to analyze the data using their own systems.

St. Louis-based UNCOMN was selected after a competitive request for proposals. The company has worked for more than 10 years supporting the Department of Defense’s U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. Army Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, and U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command in areas such as data analytics, cloud application development and cloud data environment development.

The Port of Long Beach is one of the world’s premier seaports, a gateway for trans-­Pacific trade and a trailblazer in goods movement and environmental stewardship. With 175 shipping lines connecting Long Beach to 217 seaports, the Port handles $200 billion in trade annually, supporting more than 575,000 Southern California jobs.