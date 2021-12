2021 December 17 15:41

CMA CGM announces THC update for Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia import/export

CMA CGM informs of the following THC update for Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia:

Effective January 1st, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (January 15th, 2022 for US trades):

Ports: Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia

Perimeter: Import & Export

Cargo: Dry, Reefer, Hazardous, OOG

Payment: Prepaid/Collect