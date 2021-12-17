  • Home
  2021 December 17

    bp and Maersk Tankers carry out successful marine biofuel trials

    bp and Maersk Tankers, with support from the Danish Maritime Authority, have successfully completed trials using biofuel-blended marine fuel in product tankers, demonstrating that sustainable biofuels can be used as a marine ‘drop-in fuel’ to help reduce carbon emissions in shipping, according to the company's release.

    Global shipping accounts for around 3% of the global carbon emissions. bp is a major global marine fuel and lubricants supplier and operator and charterer of tankers and other vessels worldwide. Maersk Tankers commercially manages the largest tanker fleet in the world. The companies came together in this trial as part of their contribution to the decarbonisation of the industry.

    The trials were completed on Maersk Cirrus and Maersk Navigator – product tankers on time-charter to bp from Maersk Tankers.

    Each vessel was supplied with bp Marine B30 biofuel, consisting of 30% fatty acid methyl esters (FAME) blended with very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).

    FAME is a renewable alternative fuel (biofuel) largely produced from recycled cooking oils and renewable oil sources. It has physical properties similar to conventional diesel, and is also non-toxic and biodegradable. The origination and production of the feedstocks used to produce FAME is certified for its sustainability to internationally recognised standards.

    The trials saw the vessels sail from Rotterdam to West Africa. Throughout the trials, tests were carried out to assess the reliability and performance of the B30 biofuel blend in each ship’s main engine, auxiliary engine and boiler, and any impact on fuel tanks to determine the level of interchangeability with other fuel types.

    No adverse effects to equipment or machinery were observed during or after the trials. No modifications to the engine or infrastructure were required, demonstrating the suitability of sustainable biofuels for use as a ‘drop in fuel’.

    bp aims to regularly supply biofuel blends for their operated and time-charter vessels when they refuel in the Netherlands, subject to owners and Flag-state approval.

    bp is working with companies in key industrial sectors that have significant carbon emissions to manage, supporting their work to decarbonise. This is part of its ongoing efforts to help decarbonise the shipping industry.

    Maersk Tankers is developing and deploying solutions that help shipowners boost the economic and environmental performance of their vessels. Through its pools and industry-wide collaboration, the company is working in partnerships to contribute to a more sustainable future for the industry.

    About bp

    bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition ‎to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a ‎strategy for delivering on that ambition.

    About Maersk Tankers

    Maersk Tankers is a service company that provides commercial management solutions for shipowners in the tanker industry, operating the largest tanker fleet in the world. Our purpose is to pioneer shipping solutions for our partners and the planet. Founded in 1928, we have a century of expertise in management of tankers, which we use to develop and deploy solutions that help shipowners boost the economic and environmental performance of their vessels. Maersk Tankers employs approximately 300 employees in Denmark, Singapore, India and the U.S. and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

