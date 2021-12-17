2021 December 17 13:53

The 677 Lada class submarine Kronstadt kicks off shipbuilder’s sea trials at Admiralty Shipyards

Submarine will be testing its speed and maneuverability in the Gulf of Finland

Photo credit: Admiralty Shipyards



Admiralteyskie Verfi (Admiralty Shipyards) has started the first phase of shipbuilder’s sea trials on the submarine Kronshtadt (Project 677), the shipbuilding company said.



Within the first phase of sea trials to take place in the Gulf of Finland a team of experts will carry out speed and maneuverability tests of the submarine.



The shipyard specialists will be carrying out the submarine’s reballasting and stability trials, check the ship’s sonar, navigation and communication systems, and test its slewing mast-hoisting gear.



The sea trials first phase is scheduled for completion for the end of December this year.

The Kronshtadt, the second diesel-electric submarine in a series of Project 677 ‘Lada’, was laid down in 2005. The Project 677 ‘Lada’ is the fourth generation of conventional submarines. As of today, they are considered to be the most promising diesel-electric submarines in Russia in terms of combat effectiveness and other performance characteristics. Admiralty Shipyards is the only shipyard capable of building submarines of this class.



Key particulars: underwater speed - 21 knots, submerged endurance at a speed of 3 knots - 650 miles; maximum depth – 300 meters; surface displacement – 1,765 cubic meters; length — 66.8 meters; hull diameter — 7.1 meters; endurance - 45 days; complement – 35; number of torpedo tubes - 6 units; ammunition (missiles, torpedoes, mines), units/calibre - 18/533.



About Admiralty Shipyards



Admiralty Shipyards (Admiralteyskie Verfi) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,200 persons. In 2021, the shipyard celebrates its 317th anniversary.