2021 December 17 11:30

Northern Xplorer launches zero-emission, luxury cruise concept

Northern Xplorer AS (NX) has announced the launch of its zero-emission, luxury cruise concept that aims to open the door to unique communities, natural attractions and experiences in the Nordic countries using advanced eco-friendly vessels, according to the company's release.



NX brings ‘experience tourism’ to the cruise forefront under the slogan ‘Destination Discovery’ – a new type of cruising providing immersive, enriching experiences for those interested in responsible travel with a minimal footprint.



The concept is exclusive yet accessible, intimate yet open, and firmly focused on delivering value for all stakeholders.



In Norway specifically, new government regulation coming into force from 2026 will make zero emissions mandatory in the world-heritage sites of Geirangerfjord and Nærøyfjord.



The current plan is for a series of 14 ships accommodating up to 300 passengers in 150 cabins supported by approximately 100 crew. The first are intended to be operational from 2024/2025, well in advance of the 2026 zero-emission regulations affecting Norway’s world-heritage fjords.



The ships will feature clean technologies including fully electric propulsion, battery energy storage, hydrogen fuel cells and auxiliary renewable energy supply (wind and solar power). Sophisticated HVAC systems will safeguard against pathogen spread while extensive use of recyclable materials will promote circularity. They will also feature advanced LADAR technology to detect marine plastic debris and raise awareness of maritime pollution. Built to the highest classification notations, all the vessels will be performance-optimised for superior energy efficiency and reduced fuel consumption.



NX’s offering is disruptive to the mass tourism mainstream by visiting harbours that large ships cannot access, with attention to detail in service and bespoke excursions that will make every journey special.



Sandvik is a master mariner with extensive experience with cruise lines NCL and Crystal Cruises. For several years he was also VP Destination Development. Latterly he founded travel company The Fjords, based in Flåm in western Norway, where as CEO he ushered in a new era of environmentally friendly sightseeing, commissioning the hybrid electric vessels Vision of the Fjords (built 2016) and Future of the Fjords (built 2018). Each vessel can accommodate up to 400 passengers on noiseless, pollution-free journeys in the UNESCO-listed Nærøyfjord. Constructed by specialist Norwegian shipbuilder Brødrene Aa, both vessels won the ‘Ship of the Year’ award during maritime trade fair SMM in Hamburg in their respective delivery years.





