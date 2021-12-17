2021 December 17 09:54

Kongsberg Digital signs contract with transshipment company Rocktree to digitalize its bulk carrier “RT Leo” through Vessel Insight

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has signed a contract with Rocktree, a leading transshipment company based in Singapore to provide its Vessel Insight technology for the Supramax size Bulk carrier Modified to an Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) “RT LEO”. Vessel Insight will collect critical data to increase efficiency and reduce emissions and operation costs of the vessel, according to the company's release.



By subscribing to Vessel Insight, Rocktree will support its digitalization strategy of opening up a control center to monitor its global operations. Together with the Vessel Insight Customer Success team, Rocktree plans to develop dashboards to measure cargo moved in tons/hour, fuel consumption, monitor emissions and benchmark its vessels. As teams are geographically separated, especially during the pandemic, online solutions and more hack solving software has gained momentum and encouraged Bulk Carrier operations to look more closely at digitalization to help improve efficiency.

Rocktree is well familiar with the Kongsberg portfolio - with many vessels in their fleet using the Kongsberg Maritime K-Chief & Autochief systems in addition to deck machinery and Tunnel Thrusters. Digital transformation using Vessel Insight in the fleet helps to achieve product synergies resulting in greater savings through operational optimization.



While in dry dock, the integration of Vessel Insight with KM’s “K-Chief 500” were successfully installed in a fast and effective way due to the good collaboration between the “RT Leo” Vessel Crew, Kongsberg Maritime Engineers and the Vessel Insight team.



KDI’s Vessel Insight is a cost-efficient data infrastructure solution that enables shipowners and operators to start their digitalization process. While Vessel Insight collects and contextualizes data from vessels, applications on top use the necessary data to solve a predefined set of Key Performance Indicators. By subscribing to Vessel Insight Rocktree will gain access to the Kognifai Marketplace, a network consisting of 3rd party, market leading software applications, that can be utilized by shipowners and operators to assist in becoming more sustainable and to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Along with the application integrations, the contract also enables Rocktree to utilize the Microsoft Certified Power BI connector and API’s to make tailored analytics. The Kongsberg Digital Customer Success Team will assist Rocktree in meeting their identified targets through the Vessel Insight infrastructure and the applications available through the Kognifai Marketplace.



The installation process of Vessel Insight aboard the “RT Leo” the installation was concluded during the dry dock in December 2021.