2021 December 17 09:00

Crude oil turn negative again

Crude oil futures price edge down 0.95%-1.06%



As of December 17, 08:09 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.95% lower at $ 74,31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.06% to close at $ 71,61 a barrel.



Futures prices turned lower amid renewed concerns over omicron variant.