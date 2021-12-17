  • Home
  • 2021 December 17 09:00

    Crude oil turn negative again

    Crude oil futures price edge down 0.95%-1.06%

    As of December 17, 08:09 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.95% lower at $ 74,31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.06% to close at $ 71,61 a barrel.

    Futures prices turned lower amid renewed concerns over omicron variant.

