2021 December 16 17:45

Port of Corpus Christi awarded grant from Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program for electric vehicle charging stations

The Port of Corpus Christi has received a grant from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program (TxVEMP) for the purchase and installation of six charging systems for electric vehicles, continuing the Port’s efforts to support energy transition efforts in the Texas Coastal Bend region.

The funding awarded by the TxVEMP will be used to purchase a dual mount pedestal Combined Charging System that will come equipped with a Society of Automotive Engineers J1772 Connector. This connector is the most common type used to charge the batteries of electric vehicles in use today. The Level 2 stations can fully charge an electric vehicle’s battery in roughly three hours or less and will also be available for public use.

A total of 12 charging spots will be available for use — with two vehicles able to be charged at each station — once the new equipment is installed outside the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center and in the parking lot across from the new Port Executive Administration Building at 400 Harbor Drive. That equipment is tentatively scheduled for installation in the next few months.



About Port Corpus Christi

As the leading U.S. crude oil export gateway and a major economic engine for Texas and the nation, the Port Corpus Christi is the largest port in the United States in total revenue tonnage. Strategically located on the western Gulf of Mexico with a 36-mile, soon to be 54-foot (MLLW) deep channel, Port Corpus Christi is a major gateway to international and domestic maritime commerce.