2021 December 16 16:35

ABP signs new 10 year deal with Ahlmark Shipping

Ahlmark Shipping (UK) LTD has signed a new 10 year deal with Associated British Ports (ABP). The new 10 year deal demonstrates that the timber market remains resilient, according to the company's release.

Ahlmark Shipping has a dedicated terminal at the Port of Hull where they offer stevedoring, warehousing, ships agency and Customs Clearance services.

Ahlmark Lines was one of the first shipping lines to move Swedish timber through Hull and has been regularly calling at the port for almost 40 years, helping to make Hull one of the largest UK ports for sawn timber imports. Ahlmark’s fleet sees the company ship 30% of Swedish timber to the UK.

Ahlmark have also taken on an additional land to support their services in Hull as the business goes from strength to strength.