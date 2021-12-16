-
2021 December 16 16:45
First exports of hydrogen from South Australia to Rotterdam feasible this decade
A new study has found South Australia’s world class renewable energy resources will give the state a competitive edge in the race to supply clean hydrogen to Europe through the Port of Rotterdam.
The pre-feasibility study shows South Australian hydrogen is expected to be competitive on the future hydrogen market in Rotterdam and could supply up to 10% of Rotterdam’s hydrogen requirements in 2050. Rotterdam’s hydrogen demand is forecast to reach 18 million tonnes per annum by 2050, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.
Earlier this year the South Australian Government and the Port of Rotterdam Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding to assess the feasibility of exporting clean hydrogen made in SA to Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port.
