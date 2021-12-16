2021 December 16 12:33

Volga Shipping Company in 2021 completed 17 voyages for project cargo transportaion

ПPhoto courtesy of Volga Shipping Company



Volga Shipping together with its subsidiary Volgo-Baltic Logistic performed transportation of different cargo

In 2021, Volga Shipping Company together with its subsidiary Volgo-Baltic Logistic successfully completed 17 voyages for the transportation of oversize and project cargo.



During the year, dry cargo ships of Volga Shipping Company’s fleet transported project cargo from Europe to the ports based in the Baltic and Caspian Seas, to the ports on the Volga and Kama rivers, from Turkey to the ports of the White Sea. In particular, Volga Shipping completed six shipments from Europe to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan of equipment intended for the development of the offshore oil and gas fields; three voyages for transportation of cargoes for the petrochemical industry of the Central and Volga federal districts; two voyages with cargo for the construction of an LNG terminal in the Murmansk region.



Each project was preceded by several months of systematic work. At the initial stage the shipping company and its logistics operator carried out marketing research, an express analysis of the possibility and feasibility of each transportation contract with the involvement of specialized structures, solved what type of ship is optimal for a specific task. In the process of preparation, Volga Shipping made engineering calculations, developed several transportation solutions, cargo placement on board and its fastening, as well as solutions for oversize equipment loading / unloading.



Thanks to such an integrated approach, Volga Shipping Company in the summer navigation of 2021 was able to successfully complete a round voyage for the project cargo delivery with loading in both ends.



For example, in early June Volga Shipping was contracted to deliver a cargo of industrial equipment for an oil production enterprise in the Caspian region from the Norwegian port of Drammen. The cargo was transported by the MV Rusich-11 and in early July delivered to the Port of Baku, Azerbaijan. After unloading, the mixed river-sea class dry cargo ship made a short transit to the Kazakhstan’s Port of Bautino, to take on board the components of a crawler crane. Leaving the port of loading at the end of August, the ship passed the Lower Volga and the Don River, proceeded to the Sea of ​​Azov and made a sea voyage through the Black and Mediterranean Seas, the Atlantic Ocean and the North Sea to the destination point for unloading - the Scottish Port of Methil. In total, MV Rusich-11 covered more than 12000 nautical miles on this return-loading voyage.



During this year, sea-going vessels and mixed rive-sea class vessels of Volga Shipping Company carried a total of some 11000 tonnes of project cargo. The vessels involved in the transportation project included: RSD49 series of Neva-Leader type, of DCV36 series, Amethyst type, of the 00101 Rusich and 01010 Valdai types, together with the non-self-propelled sea-going deck cargo barge of Volgo-Baltika type.



Volga Shipping Company says that the transportation of project and oversize cargo is one of the priority areas of its sustainable business development in the segment of inland and mixed river-sea freight traffic. In the 2022 shipping season, the company plans to develop and implement new transportation and logistics projects.

Established in 1843, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises. The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes. Every year, the company transports over 14 million tonnes of cargo. The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.