2021 December 16 13:22
Mubadala and Fincantieri will embark on collaborations to develop advanced technologies
Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala) and Fincantieri have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start potential collaborations in the field of advanced technologies and services in the naval, marine and industrial sectors, according to the company's release.
The agreement was signed by Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Head of UAE New Initiatives at Mubadala, and Giuseppe Giordo, General Manager of Fincantieri Naval Vessels Division.
The two groups will work together through specialized subsidiaries to jointly advance a number of leading innovation and industrial projects. Moreover, studies to identify other areas of collaboration, such as the development of integrated industrial services for waste transformation platforms for small and medium commercial and industrial facilities, will be carried out in line with the circular economy. Mubadala, through its subsidiary Sanad, will also offer after sales services to Fincantieri products as well as other original equipment manufacturer products.
