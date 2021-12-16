2021 December 16 11:16

Nevsky Shipyard delivers forth MPSV12 series salvage tug Piltun

The acceptance committee signed delivery/acceptance certificate for the Piltun, fourth in a series of multipurpose salvage vessels

Photo courtesy of Marine Rescue Service





Nevsky Shipyard (part of USC) on December 15, 2021 delivered to the customer the Piltun – a multipurpose salvage tug of Project MPSV12, the shipbuilding company said.

The MPSV07 small draft salvage tug design was developed at Marine Engineering Bureau-Design-SPb.

The construction of vessels is carried out under the order of Directorate of State Contracting Authority for Marine Transport Development Programmes of Transport Ministry’s Rosmorrechflot within the framework of the Russian Seaports federal project.



The Piltun is the fourth vessel of this series that entered service with the fleet of Marine Rescue Service. The tug Piltun homeported in Arkhangelsk will be handed over to the Marine Rescue Service’ Baltic branch to perform its contracts, including on the Northern Sea Route.

The First vessels of MPSV07, Bakhtemir, Kalas and Beysug are now operating in the ports of the Russian Federation. The Bakhtemir is part of the Marine Rescue Service’ Baltic branch, the Kalas – of the Sakhalin. The Beysug is homeported in Novorossiysk and is operated by the Azov-Black Sea branch of MRS. The fifth vessel of MPSV12 series is scheduled for delivery in December 2024.

General characteristics: LOA - about 79.85 m, breadth overall (including fendering) - 17.36 m, DWL draft - 3.20 m, draft max - 4.50 m, DWT, DWL draft - about 330 tonnes, DWT, draft max - around 182 tonnes, main engines max rated power – 2 x 2610 kW, speed at 3.2-meter draft and 85-pct of main engines power – 14 knots, endurance (fuel, water, food) – at least 30 days; fuel range – about 4,000 n.m.; total accommodation capacity - 123 people, including 12 crew members, 87 rescued people and 22 special personnel.

The MPSV12 vessel was designed and built to RS class: KM * Arc5 [1] AUT1 FF2WS DYNPOS-2 Salvage Ship.

Multipurpose shallow-draft salvage tug of the MPSV12 project features unique equipment and applied technology. Functions of the vessel are: patrolling, search-and-rescue at the navigation districts, in-shore fishing, sea oil and gas field in compliance with class, search and aiding for distressing vessels; search-and-rescue, ship repairing works, diving to the depth up to 60 meters, and also underwater-technical works with underwater welding and cutting, tugging breakdown vessels and objects to the refuge; and also sea tugging of vessels, floating objects and constructions in the ice conditions and in the open water, extinguishing of the burning fuel on the water, liquidation of the oil spill and oil products, search and inspection of the potential dangerous objects, search and aiding, evacuation and accommodation of people, providing medical assistance, extinguishing of fire on the in-shore objects and floating objects with accessible approach from the sea, delivery of general and bulk cargo, delivery of stuff, transportation of 12 passengers in ice conditions at small depths.



Vessels of the MPSV12 series are named after the rivers located in the areas of the homeports and operation of these vessels. Multifunctional salvage tug (Hull No 1204) was named after the Piltun, a river on Sakhalin. The Piltun river flows into the Gulf of Piltun of the Sea of Okhotsk.



Nevsky Shipyard, LLC is located 40 km away from Saint-Petersburg in the town of Schliesselburg on the left bank of the river Neva. The Shipyard is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in the northwest of Russia which started its shipbuilding activity since 1952. Nowadays the Shipyard builds sea and river vessels of various types and purposes and carries out all kinds of ship repair works. The slipway for vessels rising allows to launch and lift for repairs the vessels up to 150 meters long and dock weight up to 3,800 tons.