2021 December 16 08:59

Crude oil turn higher

Crude oil futures price edge up 0.72%-0.97%



As of December 16, 07:58 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.72% higher at $ 74,42 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.97% to close at $ 71,56 a barrel.



Futures prices turned positive after crude stocks decline announcement.