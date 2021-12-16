-
2021 December 16 08:59
Crude oil turn higher
Crude oil futures price edge up 0.72%-0.97%
As of December 16, 07:58 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.72% higher at $ 74,42 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.97% to close at $ 71,56 a barrel.
Futures prices turned positive after crude stocks decline announcement.
Другие новости по темам: futures, Light Sweet Crude, crude oil prices, Brend Crude
2021 December 16
2021 December 15
2021 December 14
|18:26
|Konecranes now delivers hybrid and electric RTGs as carbon neutral
|18:14
|CMA CGM to launch new service from/to West Coast Central America
|18:09
|Severnaya Verf starts dock-side trials of the 170701 series lead factory freezer trawler Kapitan Sokolov
|17:35
|Ocean Yield announces investment in two LR2 product tankers with long-term charters
|17:15
|Bollinger Shipyards delivers ocean transport barge Holland for General Dynamics-Electric Boat
|16:55
|Fincantieri, Naval Group and Navantia boost their cooperation for the Modular Multirole Patrol Corvette program
|16:34
|Port of Arkhangelsk updates ice restrictions in its basin as of Dec 30
|16:25
|ABS publishes Guide for Life Extension of Floating Production Installations
|16:05
|e5 Lab and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to provide design for standard hybrid electric propulsion vessel “ROBOSHIP” for use in a biomass fuel carrier
|15:33
|Belgian anti-corrosion coating company Acotec enters a new distribution partnership with SKPS in the United Arab Emirates