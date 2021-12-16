2021 December 16 10:08

CMA CGM adjusts SHAKA 2 service rotation

The rotation of SHAKA 2 service had to be adjusted until further notice, according to the CMA CGM's release.

Yantian and Hong Kong are taken out of the Southbound rotation, while Port Louis and Honk Kong are taken out of the Northbound rotation.

Starting with m/v "MAERSK TAIKUNG" voy. 0SSAVW1MA, ETA Shanghai on December 19th, 2021 and until further notice, the service will therefore have the following rotation:

Shanghai – Ningbo – Tanjung Pelepas – Port Louis – Durban – Tanjung Pelepas – Shanghai