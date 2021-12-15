2021 December 15 17:28

Vympel Shipyard contracted to build HSC150B passenger hydrofoil catamaran duo for ESINC

A keel-laying for the HSC150B series ship is scheduled for the 1Q 2022



Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipyard (part of USC,), Irkutsk headquartered Eastern Siberian Inland Navigation Company (ESINC) and Mashpromleasing on December 13 signed a tripartite agreement on the construction of two innovative hydrofoils supported catamarans of Project HSC150B. Such vessels have not yet been produced in Russia, the shipbuilding company said.



The keel-laying ceremony for the HSC150B series ships is planned for the 1st quarter of 2022. The order will be executed in partnership with the shipbuilding enterprises of Irkutsk. The passenger catamarans are expected to enter service in 2023 on Lake Baikal.



The HSC150B catamarans were designed by Nizhny Novgorod based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Sea Tech Ltd., a leading designer of high-speed vessels in Russia.



These high-speed crafts of Russian River Register’s M class are intended for passenger transportation on the main inland shipping routes. The catamaran features hard chine hull with bow and stern wings.



Key particulars of HSC150B: LOA - 38.0 m; breadth overall - 10.0 m; depth - 3.50 m; design waterline depth - 1.25 m; main engine rated power - 2x1400 kW; operating speed - approx. 64 km / h; crew - 4 people; navigation range - 700 km; passenger capacity - 148 people.



About Eastern-Siberian Inland Navigation Company (ESINC)

Area of the Eastern-Siberian Inland Navigation Company covers big territory of Irkutsk Oblast and Buryat Republic. The company plays a big role in the service of timber processing complex, of building in Priangarje, promotes tourism development on the Lake Baikal. We take an active part in economic and social development of Irkutsk Oblast. The «Eastern-Siberian Inland Navigation Company» belongs to group of companies “Eastland” since 2001.



About Sea Tech

Sea Tech Ltd. was established on July 1, 1998 in Nizhny Novgorod as a Russian-Norwegian joint venture. The company's mission: rendering services in shipbuilding industry and in development of high-grade software for various naval architecture matters. Since its inception, the company took advantage both of the Norwegian party: a vast experience of Steelcad Consultants А/С – an independent consultancy company renown in shipbuilding markets since 1993, and of the Russian party: know-hows of specialists busy in shipbuilding software markets since 1980s. Since 2004, Sea Tech Ltd. is a solely Russian private company which maintains partnering businesses in Europe.

About Vympel Shipyard

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipbuilding Plant (Vimpel Shipyard, part of the Kalashnikov Concern) specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company was built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Over the past 40 years, the shipbuilding company has delivered more than 1,800 boats to 29 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and South America. Currently Vympel Shipyard is building serial combat missile / patrol boats of new generation, high-speed SAR boats, firefighting ships, hydrographic survey and fishing vessels, tugs and other dedicated fleet, providing warranty / maintenance service for its products.