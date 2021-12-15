  • Home
  • News
  • Vympel Shipyard contracted to build HSC150B passenger hydrofoil catamaran duo for ESINC
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 15 17:28

    Vympel Shipyard contracted to build HSC150B passenger hydrofoil catamaran duo for ESINC

    A keel-laying for the HSC150B series ship is scheduled for the 1Q 2022

    Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipyard (part of USC,), Irkutsk headquartered Eastern Siberian Inland Navigation Company (ESINC) and Mashpromleasing on December 13 signed a tripartite agreement on the construction of two innovative hydrofoils supported catamarans of Project HSC150B. Such vessels have not yet been produced in Russia, the shipbuilding company said.

    The keel-laying ceremony for the HSC150B series ships is planned for the 1st quarter of 2022. The order will be executed in partnership with the shipbuilding enterprises of Irkutsk. The passenger catamarans are expected to enter service in 2023 on Lake Baikal.

    The HSC150B catamarans were designed by Nizhny Novgorod based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Sea Tech Ltd., a leading designer of high-speed vessels in Russia.

    These high-speed crafts of Russian River Register’s M class are intended for passenger transportation on the main inland shipping routes. The catamaran features hard chine hull with bow and stern wings.

    Key particulars of HSC150B: LOA - 38.0 m; breadth overall - 10.0 m; depth - 3.50 m; design waterline depth - 1.25 m; main engine rated power - 2x1400 kW; operating speed - approx. 64 km / h; crew - 4 people; navigation range - 700 km; passenger capacity - 148 people.

    About Eastern-Siberian Inland Navigation Company (ESINC)
    Area of the Eastern-Siberian Inland Navigation Company covers big territory of Irkutsk Oblast and Buryat Republic. The company plays a big role in the service of timber processing complex, of building in Priangarje, promotes tourism development on the Lake Baikal. We take an active part in economic and social development of Irkutsk Oblast. The «Eastern-Siberian Inland Navigation Company» belongs to group of companies “Eastland” since 2001.

    About Sea Tech
    Sea Tech Ltd. was established on July 1, 1998 in Nizhny Novgorod as a Russian-Norwegian joint venture. The company's mission: rendering services in shipbuilding industry and in development of high-grade software for various naval architecture matters. Since its inception, the company took advantage both of the  Norwegian party: a vast experience of Steelcad Consultants А/С – an independent consultancy company renown in shipbuilding markets since 1993, and of the Russian party: know-hows of specialists busy in shipbuilding software markets since 1980s. Since 2004, Sea Tech Ltd. is a solely Russian private company which maintains partnering businesses in Europe.

    About Vympel Shipyard
    Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipbuilding Plant (Vimpel Shipyard, part of the Kalashnikov Concern) specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company was built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Over the past 40 years, the shipbuilding company has delivered more than 1,800 boats to 29 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and South America. Currently Vympel Shipyard is building serial combat missile / patrol boats of new generation, high-speed SAR boats, firefighting ships, hydrographic survey and fishing vessels, tugs and other dedicated fleet, providing warranty / maintenance service for its products.

Другие новости по темам: Eastern Siberian Inland Navigation Company, shipbuilding, catamarans, Vympel Shipyard, MASHPROMLIZING  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 15

18:53 Port of Gothenburg doubles rail capacity with Piteå
18:31 BC Ferries names and christens the fifth Island Class ferry
18:05 Dublin port changes pricing strategy with effect from 1st April 2022
17:56 Contecon Manzanillo earmarks USD230 million for expansion in 2022
17:36 Finnlines increases capacity between Finland and Sweden
17:28 Vympel Shipyard contracted to build HSC150B passenger hydrofoil catamaran duo for ESINC
17:16 Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as mission partner
16:41 Saudi ports records 20.23% increase in transshipment containers across Kingdom’s seaports in November 2021
16:13 Inland ports welcome the proposal to take Europe’s transport infrastructure into the future
15:56 ABS granted AIP for Anglo-Eastern’s ammonia-fueled Newcastlemax
15:04 MHI-MME achieves 100 units of retrofit propeller order
15:02 Lotos Shipyard wins contract to build additional dredgers for STLC
14:43 IMO-Norad project to demonstrate solutions for GHG and biosafety
13:58 IMO sets International Day for Women in Maritime
13:51 Throughput at Port of Yeysk in Jan-Nov reached 3.89 million tonnes
13:04 St. Petersburg Dam S-2 gate to be closed for maintenance as of Dec 16
12:12 CSBL streamlines Charter Party documentation in co-operation with Veracity by DNV
11:36 BLRT Repair Yards became a sponsor of the 5th Int’l Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
11:00 WHO and ILO form Action Group with global transport bodies to protect workers’ rights and ease supply chain congestion
10:54 Port of Pyeongtaek ready to handle Russian reefer ships for fish products transshipment
10:13 MPA steps up efforts to promote safety at sea during Northeast Monsoon season
10:09 Sea Port of Saint Petersburg installs new automated weighing equipment
10:06 Korean Register enhances its competitiveness in quality management system
09:58 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 14
09:55 PD Ports unveils new £0.5 million pound quayside warehouse at Groveport
09:42 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Dec 15
09:08 Crude oil continues downward trend

2021 December 14

18:26 Konecranes now delivers hybrid and electric RTGs as carbon neutral
18:14 CMA CGM to launch new service from/to West Coast Central America
18:09 Severnaya Verf starts dock-side trials of the 170701 series lead factory freezer trawler Kapitan Sokolov
17:35 Ocean Yield announces investment in two LR2 product tankers with long-term charters
17:15 Bollinger Shipyards delivers ocean transport barge Holland for General Dynamics-Electric Boat
16:55 Fincantieri, Naval Group and Navantia boost their cooperation for the Modular Multirole Patrol Corvette program
16:34 Port of Arkhangelsk updates ice restrictions in its basin as of Dec 30
16:25 ABS publishes Guide for Life Extension of Floating Production Installations
16:05 e5 Lab and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to provide design for standard hybrid electric propulsion vessel “ROBOSHIP” for use in a biomass fuel carrier
15:33 Belgian anti-corrosion coating company Acotec enters a new distribution partnership with SKPS in the United Arab Emirates
15:07 Gothenburg a step closer to becoming a hub for transport of captured carbon dioxide
14:48 Port of Salalah invests in 16 eco-efficient RTG cranes and three mobile harbor cranes to expand operations and service capabilities
14:46 Fuelling the Industry: LNG as a fuel and its infrastructure at the 8th International Congress
14:13 OneOcean’s Regs4ships ensures regulatory compliance for Uni-Tankers
14:09 Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet completes state acceptance trials of 23040G HSV Leonid Senchura
13:01 P&Ferries and We4Sea sign contract on vessel performance monitoring
12:42 Indian Register of Shipping publishes guidelines for autonomous surface vessels and remotely operated vessels
12:10 Cargo volume of Port of Vysotsk in Jan-Nov fell 7%
11:12 Mordraga is a sponsor to the V International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”.
10:49 MABUX: Global bunker indexes to continue slight downward trend on Dec 14
10:17 Port Kavkaz eleven-month throughput drops 18%
10:03 Port of Kaliningrad Jan-Nov volume climbs 1%
09:49 ‘Container Dwell Fee’ at the Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles to remain on pause until Dec. 20
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 13
09:22 Freight traffic at Latvia’s Port of Ventspils in Jan-Nov drops 15%
09:12 Crude futures head lower
08:56 Titan, Attero, and Nordsol awarded €4.3M in funding for a bio-LNG production plant

2021 December 13

18:36 Kumpula completes fourth Northern Sea Route transit
18:07 Port of Vyborg volume in Jan-Nov soars 64%
17:06 ICTSI signs a 15-year extension of the concession for the Madagascar International Container Terminal
17:06 Fincantieri to develop the first decision intelligence platform in Italy
16:44 Port of Ust-Luga volume in Jan-Nov rises 6% (update)
16:23 Port of St. Petersburg eleven-month volume rises 4% (update)